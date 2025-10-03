PROJECTED LINEUP: Podkolzin returns for Friday's pre-season finale in Vancouver

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Vasily Podkolzin will be back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night when they make the trip to Vancouver to conclude their pre-season schedule against the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Podkolzin has only played in one exhibition contest for the Oilers due to the sudden passing of his father last week, which prompted the 24-year-old to take a leave of absence from the team to return to Russia and be with his family.

The news came just 24 hours after the Russian forward signed a three-year contract extension with the Oilers on Sept. 23 with an average annual value of $2.95 million – a result of his hard work, dedication and ability to play up and down the lineup while earning praise from the likes of Leon Draisaitl as one of his favourite players to play with.

Podkolzin will start on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Andrew Mangiapane on Friday night, while Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue in their top-line deployment alongside Trent Frederic.