PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard returning between the pipes in Dallas

DALLAS, TX – Netminder Calvin Pickard will be back in the Oilers crease on Wednesday night to receive his 17th start of the season against the Stars having already been victorious at American Airlines Center earlier in the camapaign.

The 31-year-old came into Dallas back in February and made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime win to claim his sixth victory in a row at the time, with Edmonton's backup goaltender having accrued a career-high 11 NHL victories this season to go along with career-bests in save percentage (.915) and goals-against average (2.24) over 18 appearances.

"Since day one, I've been very impressed with his game," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Pickard. "Early on, maybe there were some games where the goals against and the save percentage were low, but that wasn't a sign of his play not being what it should've been – it was more of our team not defending well enough in front of him, giving up too quality chances for a so-called backup goalie who was pried out of the American League.

"He has looked awfully good throughout his tenure here, and we're very fortunate to have him playing as well as he is supporting Stu in that role."