PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard returning between the pipes in Dallas

Having already earned a victory in Dallas this season, Pickard will get the start on Wednesday against the Central Division leaders & could see more work down the stretch

GettyImages-2021451149
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

DALLAS, TX – Netminder Calvin Pickard will be back in the Oilers crease on Wednesday night to receive his 17th start of the season against the Stars having already been victorious at American Airlines Center earlier in the camapaign.

The 31-year-old came into Dallas back in February and made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 4-3 overtime win to claim his sixth victory in a row at the time, with Edmonton's backup goaltender having accrued a career-high 11 NHL victories this season to go along with career-bests in save percentage (.915) and goals-against average (2.24) over 18 appearances.

"Since day one, I've been very impressed with his game," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Pickard. "Early on, maybe there were some games where the goals against and the save percentage were low, but that wasn't a sign of his play not being what it should've been – it was more of our team not defending well enough in front of him, giving up too quality chances for a so-called backup goalie who was pried out of the American League.

"He has looked awfully good throughout his tenure here, and we're very fortunate to have him playing as well as he is supporting Stu in that role."

Kris addresses the media ahead of Wednesday against the Stars

Pickard made half of his starts this season before Feb. 1, having picked up plenty of extra work over the second half from the approaching Stanley Cup Playoffs and his own individual play between the pipes while providing steady results from the backup role for Edmonton.

With nine games left in the regular season – including three separate back-to-backs – it's safe to assume that the netminder will start at least three more games for the Oilers in addition to tonight's meeting with the Stars to keep Stuart Skinner fresh for the postseason and Pickard in form for any potential appearances in the playoffs.

"It's huge, and I think coming down the stretch, you don't want to overload one guy too much," forward Adam Henrique said of having two capable goalies. "There's probably a lot that goes into it from a coaching standpoint of how they want to go; things about their business on a day-to-day basis; who's playing what game; where we're playing and that sort of thing.

"Those decisions are above my pay grade," he added.

Adam speaks to the media pre-game on Wednesday in Dallas

Henrique has seen first-hand the importance of every player in the locker room toward Edmonton's lofty ambitions in the playoffs, and his role on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry is no different with a place in the team's penalty kill and four even-strength goals – three of which coming in his last five games.

"It's high. Every single day and every single night, everyone's expected to be at their best, and that's exciting. That's the kind of pressure you put on yourself as well, I think it's high for everybody here and as a team as well, so it's certainly been a lot of fun to be a part of and push for where we need to be going into the playoffs."

To Coach Knoblauch, there's a lot they've learned to appreciate about the forward's game since his arrival from Anaheim before the trade deadline with Sam Carrick.

"I think he's good with the puck. He can continue plays. Things don't die when it's on his stick. He's not giving it away," Knoblauch said.

"Whether it's bad turnover or just playing it safe and just chipping the puck out, where you end up losing possession, he's able to make that next play defensively with smart, good reads, and his game is comparatively very similar to Nugent Hopkins just in the way they play and how they complement players, and we're very fortunate to have them."

Oilers Projected Lineup vs. St. Louis

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Henrique - Draisaitl - Perry
Kane - McLeod - Foegele
Janmark - Carrick - Brown
Ryan

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais
Stecher

Pickard
Skinner

