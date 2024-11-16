PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Saturday's visit to Scotiabank Arena to battle the Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada

Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs

© 2024 Claus Andersen

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

TORONTO, ON – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there will be no changes to the Oilers lineup on Saturday night when they face the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in the first game of their three-game Eastern Canada road trip.

Despite Viktor Arvidsson participating in the morning skate and taking reps on the second line next to Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin, the Swedish forward still isn't ready to return yet from a minor injury he sustained earlier in the week in an overtime win over the Islanders at Rogers Place.

The issue prevented him from dressing in Thursday's 3-2 extra-time triumph over the Nashville Predators.

With Arvidsson out of the lineup for the second straight game, the Oilers will roll again with 11 forwards and seven defencemen, leading to some elevated ice time for Edmonton's forwards.

"Every game is going to be a little bit different, just with ebbs and flows of the game in the defensive-zone faceoffs, offensive-zone faceoffs and penalties will have a lot to do with that," Knoblauch said. "But we've got guys who can step up and play more minutes.

"Henrique is definitely a guy that we can lean on more, and he had a little bit more ice time [last game], but certainly, there are a lot of guys that can pick up more."

Kris speaks from Scotiabank Arena ahead of Oilers vs. Leafs

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start between the pipes for the Oilers and has three victories in his last four starts, assembling a .897 SV% and 2.74 GAA during that span.

Coach Knoblauch has been pleased with his netminder's play in recent games – hoping that the trend continues tonight versus the Maple Leafs, whom he's 2-2-0 against over his career with a .870 SV% and 4.13 GAA/

"He looks sharp playing the puck and he's made some big saves. We're very happy with him," Knoblauch said. "From what I've seen since last year when I came in, he's been a solid goaltender throughout. There were some bad games, but there haven't been many of them, and he's somebody that we can rely on a lot."

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Toronto below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Perry
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
Skinner - Ryan

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Dermott
Kulak - Emberson
Stecher

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

RELEASE: McDavid makes history with 1,000th NHL point

PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

TAIT'S EIGHT: McDavid's milestone makes for incredible night at Rogers Place

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Predators 2 (OT)

BLOG: Oilers eager for victory on potential milestone night for McDavid

PROJECTED LINEUP: Arvidsson out as Pickard gets another start versus Nashville

RELEASE: EOCF announces Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

RELEASE: OEG Sports & Entertainment announces launch of ICETOM

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

BLOG: McDavid reaching closer to 1,000-point career milestone

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders

TAIT'S EIGHT: McDavid chasing 1,000 points & more from last week

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Canucks 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2