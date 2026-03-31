PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – Not out of the woods and into the playoffs yet.

Looking to win their fourth straight game when they host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t prepared to let off when it comes to playing the right way as they ramp up their game to lock down a playoff spot and prepare for another long postseason run.

“We're not leaning back, thinking we're the team to beat or anything like that,” Mattias Ekholm said. “We're still a work in progress, and we have to earn it and show it every night.”

“We have eight games left, but it seems like every game is against a division rival or opponent that is neck and neck with us. We have another big one tonight, and we’re just trying to build our game.”

The Oilers are expected to use the same lineup that picked up two huge points in the Pacific Division playoff race in a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, with the gap between them for first place in the division now sitting at four points.

Connor Ingram will start in goal after making a season-high 31 saves to help give Edmonton their second three-game win streak of the season.