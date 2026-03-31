PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

The Oilers look make it four wins in a row & continue ramping up their game before the playoffs when they host the Kraken at Rogers Place using the same lineup from Saturday's victory over the Ducks

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Not out of the woods and into the playoffs yet.

Looking to win their fourth straight game when they host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t prepared to let off when it comes to playing the right way as they ramp up their game to lock down a playoff spot and prepare for another long postseason run.

“We're not leaning back, thinking we're the team to beat or anything like that,” Mattias Ekholm said. “We're still a work in progress, and we have to earn it and show it every night.”

“We have eight games left, but it seems like every game is against a division rival or opponent that is neck and neck with us. We have another big one tonight, and we’re just trying to build our game.”

The Oilers are expected to use the same lineup that picked up two huge points in the Pacific Division playoff race in a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, with the gap between them for first place in the division now sitting at four points.

Connor Ingram will start in goal after making a season-high 31 saves to help give Edmonton their second three-game win streak of the season.

Kris speaks before the Oilers host the Kraken on Tuesday at Rogers Place

The Golden Knights are only one point back of the Oilers for second in the Pacific with one extra game played, while the Kings currently find themselves chasing both teams and a playoff spot with a six-point gap to make up to sneak into the division’s top three.

With neither the Pacific title nor a playoff spot secured, it’s all the more reason for the Oilers to continue developing their defensive game and chemistry amongst their forward lines that’ve been doing a great job of carrying the load without Leon Draisaitl in the lineup.

“I think there's been a lot of strides,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I just think it comes down to the importance of the games. We’re at a point where we need to win a lot of games to get in the playoffs, and we're teetering on dropping out of that playoff picture."

"I think that caught everyone's attention, and we were able to simplify our game and play a harder game, more forechecking, fewer mistakes and more of a playoff type of game. That’s great for us, because in the playoffs, we obviously know what it takes, and I think we're playing a pretty good game right now.”

Mattias speaks pre-game on Tuesday about ramping up before the playoffs

Defending in their own zone has been a collective effort, but the Oilers’ blueline has been powered by a career-best season from Evan Bouchard with 20 goals and 66 assists, currently leading all NHL defencemen and growing his game in all aspects.

“I think right now, there's nobody who would disagree that he's one of the top five defensemen in the NHL,” said Ekholm, his regular defence partner. “It's a complete game. A lot of people see him as this offensive and dynamic guy who’s got a big shot, but his breakout passes are amazing.  You look during the game at how many times he finds guys in stride, which creates offence for us. He plays on the penalty kill.  He's very solid defensively, so I think he's the complete package."

Zach Hyman has 31 goals in 55 games this season, including two in his last two games as a member of an effective trio with Jack Roslovic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to round out an effective top six with Connor McDavid, Vasily Podkolzin and Matt Savoie thriving together on the top line.

Zach discusses scoring depth prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Kraken

Coming off major wrist surgery in the offseason, Hyman has been able to get back to being the player he was before his injury in last year's Western Conference Final.

"It was a tough injury and took a long time to rehab, and I'm probably still rehabbing it throughout the season," he said. "It's gotten a lot better from when I first started playing to now, but I didn't have any statistical expectations.  I just wanted to come in and be able to help and be able to play at a level. I'm happy to have found my game, and I'm feeling good about it going down the stretch here and into the playoffs."

With Tuesday's pre-game skate being optional, the Oilers' lineup is based off Monday's practice and will be confirmed ahead of tonight's 7:07 pm MST puck drop in Edmonton.

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Kraken below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Savoie
Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Samanski - Dickinson - Kapanen
Jones - Henrique - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Murphy
Walman - Emberson

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