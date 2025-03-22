PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – An opportunity for everyone to raise their game in the absence of their two superstars.
"Everybody's got to step up in some way, and those are two leaders for us, so everyone's got to step up and I think everyone's pretty ready for that challenge," defenceman Jake Walman said.
The Edmonton Oilers will be forced into making changes to their lineup starting on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken for their first game without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl due to injury, leaving their remaining players with the job of replacing their minutes and roles against a Pacific Division rival.
"When you don't have 97 or 29, things change quite a bit and we're going to need a little more collective effort throughout the lineup from lines one through four, with a lot of guys stepping up and playing more significant roles and a lot more minutes," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.
"Guys like Rico, [Jeff] Skinner, obviously the two of them, and that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins line with Podkolzin and Arvidsson has been playing so well. Their role and deployment's gonna be a lot more frequent than if we had those other guys in lineup."