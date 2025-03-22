PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

The Podkolzin, Nugent-Hopkins and Arvidsson line will play as the top line against the Kraken as the only unchanged trio from Thursday night's 4-3 overtime defeat to the Winnipeg Jets after developing chemistry and playing effectively together as a unit over the past three contests.

Adam Henrique will jump into a top-six role next to Corey Perry and Zach Hyman, while Thursday's two-goal scorer in Jeff Skinner will play alongside Mattias Janmark – who will be deployed as a centre – and winger Connor Brown on the third line.

Centre Derek Ryan will make his first appearance for the Oilers since Jan. 11 in between Max Jones and Kasperi Kapanen on the fourth line, giving Coach Knoblauch a right-handed option for faceoffs and another penalty-killing option that will give him more favourable options.

The bench boss believes that the timing could be right for the rest of the roster to gain some extra confidence before the Stanley Cup Playoffs by playing elevated minutes and more significant roles, garnering a few extra shifts and puck touches in the absence of McDavid and Draisaitl.

"It just gets everybody involved," Knoblauch said. "The more somebody plays, the more they feel like they're part of the game. So some of these guys who are getting maybe 15 or 17 shifts a game, now we're looking at 20 to 23, and it just makes them involved a lot more. They're engaged. It's much easier as a player to play the game, so right now, they're in a much better position to contribute just because of their deployment."

No McDavid and Draisaitl means significant alterations to their power play, but the Oilers have a number of potential replacements who've been in those positions before over their careers, but just haven't had as much of an opportunity here in Edmonton because of their stacked top power-play unit.

"Things will change up quite a bit," Knoblauch said. "We have a lot of guys who are power-play guys like Arvidsson and Skinner who've been on first-unit power plays for many years over their careers, but with us, they haven't had that role or that opportunity for more than maybe a few games. But right now, they're leading the way and it's something that we feel comfortable with, and obviously, they should be too, because they've been doing it for a while."