PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 2)

The Oilers will go with the same lineup from Game 1 as they attempt to take a 2-0 lead over the Kings on Wednesday in Game 2 of their first-round series at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers are prepared to roll out the same lines tonight from their Game 1 victory on Monday as they look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Kings at Rogers Place in Game 2 of their first-round series.

By going with the same forward combinations, defence pairings and starting goaltender – who all acquitted themselves strongly in Monday's 7-4 victory – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is hoping for much of the same from the Oilers after they looked the better side in almost all facets of Game 1 for close to 50-to-55 minutes.

Despite that, there are still a few tweaks that the bench boss wants to see his team make for Game 2, with LA expected to come out of the gates tonight with a lot more intensity and direction after Edmonton served up seven goals on Monday in what that was the Oilers' first playoff-opening win on home ice since 2017.

Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller confirmed they will run out the same lines as well, with Cam Talbot getting a second straight start against his former team.

"I think the most important thing is we do more of what we did," said Knoblauch. "There are going to be adjustments that we want to make. It wasn't a perfect game by us. I thought there were a lot of things we did well, but there were some reminders for our guys of what LA is really good at.

"This is what we need to do, and the biggest thing is just to anticipate LA coming out and being much better tonight."

Kris shares lineup notes ahead of Game 2 against the Kings

The Oilers held an optional skate on Wednesday morning after a fast and efficient practice the previous afternoon, where tactics and meetings were traded for getting the players activated physically on the ice and keeping them in the right headspace to repeat the feat they accomplished in Game 1.

"A very important part of the game is getting guys prepared to play, and balancing how much practice time you have with how much you rest," Knoblauch said. "And yesterday, we decided we would have a full-team skate. This morning was an optional skate. When things are going well, you probably want to keep into that routine, but it's easier said than done because now there are travel days. We're travelling tomorrow, which makes it makes it more difficult to have that practice."

"We want the guys on the ice either the day before or in the morning, and also, just leaving it up to the players how much ice time they feel they need."

Leon Draisaitl touted the game-by-game and day-to-day approach for the group, and how each game presents new challenges when it comes to trying to build on a terrific start to the 2024 Playoffs. Efforts like Mondays are a great start, but not the finished product as the Oilers look to build on their game early in the postseason.

"I don't know if there's a different feeling. You kind of take it game by game in the playoffs, right? But it's definitely a good start for us," he said. "I thought we played well for the most part – a couple of unlucky bounces – but I think if we find a way to continuously bring efforts like that and play the way that we did, you know, we give ourselves a good chance at winning hockey games and

"It's nice to get off to a good start, but our minds are on Game 2 now."

Leon speaks ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Kings

View the Oilers Projected Lineup for Game 2 vs. the Kings:

Henrique - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Kane - Carrick - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

