PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 2)

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers are prepared to roll out the same lines tonight from their Game 1 victory on Monday as they look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Kings at Rogers Place in Game 2 of their first-round series.

By going with the same forward combinations, defence pairings and starting goaltender – who all acquitted themselves strongly in Monday's 7-4 victory – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is hoping for much of the same from the Oilers after they looked the better side in almost all facets of Game 1 for close to 50-to-55 minutes.

Despite that, there are still a few tweaks that the bench boss wants to see his team make for Game 2, with LA expected to come out of the gates tonight with a lot more intensity and direction after Edmonton served up seven goals on Monday in what that was the Oilers' first playoff-opening win on home ice since 2017.

Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller confirmed they will run out the same lines as well, with Cam Talbot getting a second straight start against his former team.

"I think the most important thing is we do more of what we did," said Knoblauch. "There are going to be adjustments that we want to make. It wasn't a perfect game by us. I thought there were a lot of things we did well, but there were some reminders for our guys of what LA is really good at.

"This is what we need to do, and the biggest thing is just to anticipate LA coming out and being much better tonight."