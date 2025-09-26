PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets (Preseason)

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will continue their eight-game pre-season slate with a visit from the Winnipeg Jets to Rogers Place on Friday night.

Defencemen Darnell Nurse and Troy Stecher will lead the blueline for the Oilers in front of a second pairing of Brett Kulak and Alec Regula, followed by Cam Dineen and Josh Brown on the third pair.

Edmonton's defensive corps feels it's well-positioned this season to capitalize on the depth and chemistry it developed from last year, with all seven defencemen who played in the Stanley Cup Final returning, and the individual skill of their other blueliners competing for spots in the organization.

"Yeah, it's exciting with the individual pieces that we have as a D-core," Nurse said. "They're very good defencemen and a group that's played together in the playoffs last year, so you get a lot of familiarity with each other in tough situations. We just like playing together. There's a lot of potential, and I think a group's capable of being a real solid contributor to our group this year. But with that said, we just gotta go out there and play."

"I think if you look at the pairs, there'll probably be a lot of stability there this year, and I think everyone's really looking forward to that."