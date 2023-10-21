News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (10.21.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets
GAME RECAP: Flyers 4, Oilers 1

GAME RECAP: Flyers 4, Oilers 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flyers (10.19.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flyers
BLOG: Foegele finding his fit alongside Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins

BLOG: Foegele finding his fit alongside Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers (10.19.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers
BLOG: NHL releases rendering for Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: NHL releases rendering for Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium
POST-GAME: Draisaitl sets new Oilers franchise record for power-play goals 

POST-GAME: Draisaitl sets new Oilers franchise record for power-play goals
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Predators (10.17.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Predators
BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates

BLOG: Ekholm & Barrie embrace the experience of facing former teammates
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday 

BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday
BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas

BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas
GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm

GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm
GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3

GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.14.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton

BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton
BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets

View the projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for tonight's matchup between the Oilers and Jets at Rogers Place

DEV_3822
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held a full pre-game skate at Rogers Place ahead of tonight's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Hockey Night in Canada.

The Oilers are expected to shuffle their lineup into an 11-forward, seven-defencemen setup, with Zach Hyman returning to the top line at left wing alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The winger had two goals and two assists in Tuesday's win over Nashville before scoring Edmonton's lone goal in a 4-1 defeat in Philadelphia on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

Ryan McLeod and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are swapping spots at centre on the second and third lines, while Dylan Holloway and Derek Ryan are expected to serve as the extra forwards and receive rotate in with one of McDavid or Draisaitl.

Vincent Desharnais and Philip Broberg were the extra defencemen on the third pairing with Brett Kulak, while netminder Stuart Skinner was in Edmonton's starter's net.

View the full Oilers projected lineup vs. Winnipeg below:

Hyman - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kane - McLeod - Brown
Janmark - RNH - Foegele
Erne - Holloway - Ryan

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Broberg
Desharnais

Skinner
Campbell