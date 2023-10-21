PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held a full pre-game skate at Rogers Place ahead of tonight's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Hockey Night in Canada.

The Oilers are expected to shuffle their lineup into an 11-forward, seven-defencemen setup, with Zach Hyman returning to the top line at left wing alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The winger had two goals and two assists in Tuesday's win over Nashville before scoring Edmonton's lone goal in a 4-1 defeat in Philadelphia on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

Ryan McLeod and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are swapping spots at centre on the second and third lines, while Dylan Holloway and Derek Ryan are expected to serve as the extra forwards and receive rotate in with one of McDavid or Draisaitl.

Vincent Desharnais and Philip Broberg were the extra defencemen on the third pairing with Brett Kulak, while netminder Stuart Skinner was in Edmonton's starter's net.