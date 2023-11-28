PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Tuesday's game at Rogers Place against the Golden Knights

GettyImages-1254951548
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Don't change a winning formula.

After earning 5-0 and 8-2 victories in their last two games over the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers will deploy the same lineup for the third straight game when the Vegas Golden Knights visit Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

The Blue & Orange held a fully-attended pre-game skate this morning in preparation for a big Pacific Division battle versus Vegas, who's coming off a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Calgary Flames last night. The Golden Knights are playing in their fourth back-to-back set of the season, having gone 1-2-0 in the second game so far this year, and will conclude their three-game Western Canadian road trip on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start his 15th game of the season and his fourth straight contest after being in the starter's net during the pre-game skate.

Forward Adam Erne and defenceman Vincent Desharnais both recorded points in Sunday's win over Anaheim and look set to keep their places in the lineup over names like Sam Gagner and Philip Broberg, who will be healthy scratched for the third straight game.

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Vegas below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Hamblin - Erne

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (11.28.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
GENE'S BLOG: Family Time

GENE'S BLOG: Family Time
RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week
POST-GAME: McDavid finds mojo with nine points in two games

POST-GAME: McDavid finds mojo with nine points in two games
GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Ducks 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Ducks 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Ducks
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks
FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield

FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks
BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead 

BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Capitals
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals
RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday

RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday
GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes
BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics and home record

BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics & home record