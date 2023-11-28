PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

EDMONTON, AB – Don't change a winning formula.

After earning 5-0 and 8-2 victories in their last two games over the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers will deploy the same lineup for the third straight game when the Vegas Golden Knights visit Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

The Blue & Orange held a fully-attended pre-game skate this morning in preparation for a big Pacific Division battle versus Vegas, who's coming off a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Calgary Flames last night. The Golden Knights are playing in their fourth back-to-back set of the season, having gone 1-2-0 in the second game so far this year, and will conclude their three-game Western Canadian road trip on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start his 15th game of the season and his fourth straight contest after being in the starter's net during the pre-game skate.

Forward Adam Erne and defenceman Vincent Desharnais both recorded points in Sunday's win over Anaheim and look set to keep their places in the lineup over names like Sam Gagner and Philip Broberg, who will be healthy scratched for the third straight game.