News Feed

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium
RELEASE: Oilers, NHL, Rogers donate to Grant For Equity & Inclusion

RELEASE: Oilers, NHL, Rogers donate to Grant For Equity & Inclusion
GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0

GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers
OILERS HOF: Unheralded Huddy

OILERS HOF: Unheralded Huddy
OILERS HOF: Worth his Weight in gold

OILERS HOF: Worth his Weight in gold
BLOG: Bouchard staying honest in self-assessment of defensive details

BLOG: Bouchard staying honest in self-assessment of defensive details
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Rangers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers
GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 4

GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 4
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Wild (10.24.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Wild
BLOG: Opportunity knocks in McDavid's absence

BLOG: Opportunity knocks in McDavid's absence
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild (10.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild
RELEASE: EOCF launches Every Kid Deserves A Shot initiative

RELEASE: EOCF launches Every Kid Deserves A Shot initiative
PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild (10.23.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild
RELEASE: Weight, Huddy to be added to Oilers HOF this Thursday

RELEASE: Weight, Huddy to be added to Oilers HOF this Thursday
GENE'S BLOG: Missing McDavid

GENE'S BLOG: Missing McDavid
RELEASE: McDavid to miss 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury

RELEASE: McDavid to miss 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames

View the projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Sunday's Heritage Classic matchup between the Oilers and Flames at Commonwealth Stadium

GettyImages-1762215892
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers took their practice outdoors late Saturday afternoon in preparation for Sunday's Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.

With a 5pm MT game time, Saturday's practice also served as the pre-game skate, providing the best possible projection of how the team will line up when they take on the provincial rival Calgary Flames.

After missing the past two games with an upper-body injury, captain Connor McDavid was a full participant and skated on the team's top line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele.

Between the pipes, it's expected Edmonton native Stuart Skinner will make his second straight start.

The Panel previews the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth

View the full Oilers projected lineup for the Heritage Classic:

McDavid - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Holloway - McLeod - Brown
Erne - Janmark - Ryan

Ekholm - Broberg
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Bouchard
Desharnais

Skinner
Campbell