PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers took their practice outdoors late Saturday afternoon in preparation for Sunday's Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.

With a 5pm MT game time, Saturday's practice also served as the pre-game skate, providing the best possible projection of how the team will line up when they take on the provincial rival Calgary Flames.

After missing the past two games with an upper-body injury, captain Connor McDavid was a full participant and skated on the team's top line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele.

Between the pipes, it's expected Edmonton native Stuart Skinner will make his second straight start.