LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (Game 1)

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following Game 1 against the Canucks on Wednesday night

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers begin their second-round series with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers & Canucks are set for Game 1 of Round 2 in Vancouver

SECOND PERIOD

16:34: Penalty to Stuart Skinner. He poked the puck outside the trapezoid, resulting in two minutes being served by Connor Brown.

19:07: Dakota Joshua on the rebound makes it 2-1 less than a minute into the second period. Ian Cole fired the original shot that bounced off the back boards and settled nicely for the winger to score from a tight angle to the right of Stuart Skinner's crease.

2-1 Oilers.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Edmonton makes the most of its chances to take a 2-0 lead over the Canucks into the first intermission. Vancouver's pressure made for a few long shifts after the Oilers took the lead, but Stuart Skinner made five saves and the Oilers got go-ahead goals from Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm.

4:59: TURNOVER SEIZED ON BY THE SWEDE! First, it was the German Leon Draisaitl intercepting a wayward backward pass from Brock Boeser to the left of Vancouver's net before finding a loose Mattias Ekholm at the top of the right circle for a slap shot that beats Silovs through traffic to double Edmonton's lead.

2-0 Oilers.

Ekholm beats Silovs from deep to make it 2-0 Edmonton

12:47: An excellent pace to this all-Canadian playoff series so far as the Canucks follow up the OIlers' first goal with huge pressure and some very hard hits on Kulak and Hyman.

14:03: HUGE SKINNER STOP ON A BREAKAWAY FOR CONOR GARLAND KEEPS IT 1-0!

17:49: FIRST BLOOD IN THIS SERIES – EDMONTON! The Oilers had 29 seconds left on Vancouver's too-many-men penalty early in this game when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins threw one across the crease to Zach Hyman in the opposite circle, who one-times it past Arturs Silovs for his eighth goal of the postseason that's tied with Colorado's Valeri Nichushkin for the League lead. Edmonton improves to 10-for-21 with the power play in the 2024 Playoffs

1-0 Oilers.

Hyman hammers home a PPG to open the scoring in Game 1

20:00: The first period of the Second Round for Edmonton & Vancouver will begin at 8:07 p.m. MT.

19:20: Vancouver does what they shouldn't and that's give the Oilers an early power play. Two Canucks got crossed up on a line change and that's two minutes for Too Many Men.

20:00: GAME ON IN ROUND 2!

20:00: The first period of the Second Round for Edmonton & Vancouver will begin at 8:07 p.m. MT.

LINEUP

Janmark - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Kane
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Foegele - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

