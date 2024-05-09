LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (Game 1)

SECOND PERIOD

16:34: Penalty to Stuart Skinner. He poked the puck outside the trapezoid, resulting in two minutes being served by Connor Brown.

19:07: Dakota Joshua on the rebound makes it 2-1 less than a minute into the second period. Ian Cole fired the original shot that bounced off the back boards and settled nicely for the winger to score from a tight angle to the right of Stuart Skinner's crease.

2-1 Oilers.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Edmonton makes the most of its chances to take a 2-0 lead over the Canucks into the first intermission. Vancouver's pressure made for a few long shifts after the Oilers took the lead, but Stuart Skinner made five saves and the Oilers got go-ahead goals from Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm.

4:59: TURNOVER SEIZED ON BY THE SWEDE! First, it was the German Leon Draisaitl intercepting a wayward backward pass from Brock Boeser to the left of Vancouver's net before finding a loose Mattias Ekholm at the top of the right circle for a slap shot that beats Silovs through traffic to double Edmonton's lead.

2-0 Oilers.