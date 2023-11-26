News Feed

FUTURE WATCH: Petrov scores first pro goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Bakersfield

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (11.26.23)

BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead 

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday

GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics and home record

PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark making his return to Oilers lineup vs. Carolina (11.22.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise (11.15.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Sunday's game at Rogers Place against the Ducks

GettyImages-1479204060
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will go with the same lineup that earned a 5-0 victory over the Washington Capitals this past Friday when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Rogers Place, as per Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.

Sunday's morning skate was optional, with both Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais taking to the ice as part of a small participating group, but the Swedish defenceman will remain out in favour of Desharnais who logged an assist and was plus-2 in 19:59 of ice time on Friday night in D.C.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was back in the starter's net after making 25 saves for the shutout against the Capitals.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of Sunday's game vs. Anaheim

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Anaheim below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Hamblin - Erne

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard