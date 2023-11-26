PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will go with the same lineup that earned a 5-0 victory over the Washington Capitals this past Friday when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Rogers Place, as per Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.

Sunday's morning skate was optional, with both Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais taking to the ice as part of a small participating group, but the Swedish defenceman will remain out in favour of Desharnais who logged an assist and was plus-2 in 19:59 of ice time on Friday night in D.C.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was back in the starter's net after making 25 saves for the shutout against the Capitals.