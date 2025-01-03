PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will be aiming to respond from last week's 5-3 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks tonight at Rogers Place using the altered forward lines that Head Coach Kris Knoblauch deployed during Thursday's full-team practice.
"I think it's important that the coach understands who your best players are and who's contributing, but also, who's playing well and who's going to complement another player," Knoblauch said. "You make a lot of line decisions throughout a game and throughout the season... It's good to switch things up sometimes."
Friday's pre-game skate was optional, with only Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Vasily Podkolzin, Derek Ryan, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher and Calvin Pickard taking to the ice during a light skate ahead of the first of back-to-back games for the Blue & Orange this weekend.
Following tonight's game, the Oilers will head directly to Seattle to begin a four-game road trip on Saturday against the Kraken before travelling to the East Coast for a meeting with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.