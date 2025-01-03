PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

Knoblauch confirmed following the optional pre-game skate that they'll run with the same lines used during Thursday's practice, where Zach Hyman found himself at left wing on the third line with Mattias Janmark and Kasperi Kapanen in a bid to help spread out the goalscoring on Edmonton's top three lines.

The Oilers bench boss likes the look of the trio and is excited to see what they can do tonight with one of the NHL's top goalscorers in December in Hyman (10 goals in 11 games), the defensively responsible Janmark, and a well-rounded option in Kapanen, who's been a welcomed addition since being picked up off waivers back on Nov. 19 from the St. Louis Blues.

"I think all three of them have been playing well," Knoblauch said. "Janmark's overall game is exceptional. The one thing that may be missing is the goal scoring, but his points-per-60 at five-on-five is among the best on our team. He's doing everything defensively, skates really well, and especially right now, he's good at protecting the puck. He's tremendous defensively and playing really well.

"We'll add a goalscorer to that line in Hyman and we'll see how it goes. As for Kapanen, we've been happy with his game, so we'll see what those three can do."

Janmark alluded during his morning media availability that there'd be no shortage of energy on his line tonight as he moves to the middle between Hyman and Kapanen, while his approach will be a bit different when he takes on the extra responsibility that comes with playing as a centre.

"It's different for sure," he said. "You get into different situations and you have to take a little bit more responsibility in your own zone down low. I'm still kind of getting into it. I haven't played too much. It's been a little back and forth, so I think the more you play it, the easier it gets and it's nothing I haven't done before. It's just a matter of getting put in all those situations a couple of times and then, it'll feel like normal."