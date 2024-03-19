PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canadiens

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Vincent Desharnais will be rested in favour of rearguard Troy Stecher on Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place.

Desharnais was involved in a late second-period fight on Saturday evening with Colorado's Josh Manson, but after serving his five-minute major and returning to the Oilers bench, the 27-year-old didn't play another shift due to an apparent hand injury that will keep him out of the lineup tonight against the Canadiens.

"Troy will be in," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We’re just going to rest Desi a little bit. A little nagging injury, but we thought it was best just to give him a little extra time."

The opportunity presents itself for Stecher to jump back into the lineup tonight and make his second Oilers appearance after he played 13:13 in last week's 7-2 victory over the Capitals – a debut that was necessitated when Mattias Ekholm was a late scratch with an illness.

"Really nice guy," Ekholm said of Stecher. "Obviously, I was down and out the game he played, so I didn't see too much of his game. But I've seen him in practice and he's been around a long time, so I think he comes just as advertised and he'll be an important piece for us moving forward."