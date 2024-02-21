PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Bruins

EDMONTON, AB – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was not on the ice for the pre-game skate at the Downtown Community Arena on Wednesday ahead of the Oilers hosting the Boston Bruins in the first of a five-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Winger Warren Foegele took No. 93's place on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, while the second line of Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod remained intact from their strong third-period performance in Monday's 6-3 comeback win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Nugent-Hopkins' absence would mean Connor Brown draws back into the lineup on the fourth line with Sam Gagner and Derek Ryan.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was in the starter's crease and will make his 100th career start tonight against the Bruins. The Edmonton product's 61 victories are the second most by an Oilers goalie in their first 100 starts with the club behind Andy Moog (67).