PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Bruins

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for Wednesday's meeting with the Bruins at Rogers Place

GettyImages-1247547570
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was not on the ice for the pre-game skate at the Downtown Community Arena on Wednesday ahead of the Oilers hosting the Boston Bruins in the first of a five-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Winger Warren Foegele took No. 93's place on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, while the second line of Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod remained intact from their strong third-period performance in Monday's 6-3 comeback win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Nugent-Hopkins' absence would mean Connor Brown draws back into the lineup on the fourth line with Sam Gagner and Derek Ryan.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was in the starter's crease and will make his 100th career start tonight against the Bruins. The Edmonton product's 61 victories are the second most by an Oilers goalie in their first 100 starts with the club behind Andy Moog (67).

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Arizona:

Foegele - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - McLeod
Janmark - Holloway - Perry
Gagner - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Bruins

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Coyotes 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: McDavid named Second Star of the Week

GENE'S BLOG: S-Evan Bouchard

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Coyotes

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Coyotes

POST-GAME: Perry impresses on 'Hart' line with McDavid & Draisaitl

POST-GAME: Big game for Bouchard in building where he was drafted

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Stars 3 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Stars

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars

GAME RECAP: Blues 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blues

BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins tying Messier for third all-time in Oilers games played

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues