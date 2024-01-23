PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

View Edmonton's projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Tuesday night's clash with Columbus at Rogers Place as they search for their 14th straight victory

GettyImages-1930885520

EDMONTON, AB – As expected, right-winger Corey Perry will not be in the lineup to make his Oilers debut on Tuesday night when the Blue & Orange attempt to extend their record-setting win streak to 14 games at Rogers Place against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After Perry signed a one-year deal with the Oilers and participated in his first practice on Monday, the 38-year-old is anticipated to continue skating with the team over the coming days and potentially join the lineup for Saturday's matinée meeting with the Nashville Predators right before the All-Star break.

"Corey and I talked to Kris today," Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland said during a press conference on Monday. "We're kind of shooting for Saturday; have a good week of practice because then, we go into that nine-day break and then don't come out until I think the following Tuesday in Vegas."

"I think it's important that he practices with us for a while," Knoblauch added. "And the timeline is not definite, but I think the best is probably practicing for a week and possibly playing that Saturday game."

The veteran of 1,273 NHL games and a further 194 in the playoffs appeared in 15 games this season with the Chicago Blackhawks and recorded four goals and five assists before his contract was terminated by the club back in November.

Kris speaks with the media on Tuesday before facing Columbus

Edmonton is expected to deploy the same lineup against Columbus that earned the club its13th straight victory in a 3-1 win over the Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday, and one player who impressed the coaching staff in his return from a two-month injury absence was forward Dylan Holloway.

The 22-year-old appeared in his first NHL game as a centre against Calgary and was a major catalyst from the third line, driving play and earning an assist on Sam Gagner's game-winning goal in 9:58 of ice time.

"I think just getting touches all over the ice as a centre because you're lower, you're kind of supporting your teammates, and it just kind of builds the confidence with your game," Holloway said of the position. "I think just handling the puck a little bit more, whether it's a split second or just a little touch here and there, goes a long way."

Continuing to receive that production from Holloway in the middle will be important for the Blue & Orange, who have the potential to create a formidable third line with his involvement if they elect to line up Holloway alongside Perry when the veteran is ready to join the Oilers lineup.

"It's definitely hard coming back after injury, especially being off for two months," Holloway said. "But coming back in the game, I was still confident in my ability. I felt even though I was out for a while, still trying to get better, and I still feel like I improved over that time. So I think confidence-wise, I feel pretty good right now and just want to keep it going."

Dylan speaks about playing centre after Oilers morning skate

Stuart Skinner has been sensational between the pipes for the Oilers with 10 straight victories, tying Grant Fuhr for the franchise-record longest win streak by an Oilers netminder, and the Edmonton product is slated to be back in the crease on Tuesday to make his 32nd start of the season.

"I think with the team playing well, with more structure giving him more predictability, it's easier for the goaltender to play and I've been happy pretty much with how the team's been playing, but Stu gets a lot of credit. He is outstanding," Knoblauch said.

"And when there are breakdowns and when the puck doesn't go in the net, you don't really notice the breakdowns because there wasn't a result – there was a save. But if you're not getting those saves from the goaltender, then you're looking at the defensive breakdowns and what happened. But Stu has been playing really well."

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Columbus:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Foegele
Janmark - McLeod - Ryan
Gagner - Holloway - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

