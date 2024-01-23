PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

EDMONTON, AB – As expected, right-winger Corey Perry will not be in the lineup to make his Oilers debut on Tuesday night when the Blue & Orange attempt to extend their record-setting win streak to 14 games at Rogers Place against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After Perry signed a one-year deal with the Oilers and participated in his first practice on Monday, the 38-year-old is anticipated to continue skating with the team over the coming days and potentially join the lineup for Saturday's matinée meeting with the Nashville Predators right before the All-Star break.

"Corey and I talked to Kris today," Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland said during a press conference on Monday. "We're kind of shooting for Saturday; have a good week of practice because then, we go into that nine-day break and then don't come out until I think the following Tuesday in Vegas."

"I think it's important that he practices with us for a while," Knoblauch added. "And the timeline is not definite, but I think the best is probably practicing for a week and possibly playing that Saturday game."

The veteran of 1,273 NHL games and a further 194 in the playoffs appeared in 15 games this season with the Chicago Blackhawks and recorded four goals and five assists before his contract was terminated by the club back in November.