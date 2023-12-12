PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

EDMONTON, AB – After holding a full pre-game skate on Tuesday morning, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to keep their lineup the same when they go for their eighth straight victory against Connor Bedard & the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

Evander Kane was not on the ice for practice, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the winger will be in the lineup for Bedard's big debut in Oil Country and his first meeting head-to-head meeting with Connor McDavid & the Oilers.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was back in the starter's net after Calvin Pickard made 27 saves in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Skinner has won both of his career starts against Chicago and can become 1st goalie to win seven straight appearances this season. The Edmonton-born goalie has a 1.82 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout during his current six-game win streak.