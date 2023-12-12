PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting netminder for Tuesday's matchup with Connor Bedard & the Blackhawks at Rogers Place

GettyImages-1838651236
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – After holding a full pre-game skate on Tuesday morning, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to keep their lineup the same when they go for their eighth straight victory against Connor Bedard & the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

Evander Kane was not on the ice for practice, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the winger will be in the lineup for Bedard's big debut in Oil Country and his first meeting head-to-head meeting with Connor McDavid & the Oilers.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was back in the starter's net after Calvin Pickard made 27 saves in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Skinner has won both of his career starts against Chicago and can become 1st goalie to win seven straight appearances this season. The Edmonton-born goalie has a 1.82 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout during his current six-game win streak.

Connor speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday's game

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Chicago below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Janmark - McLeod - Foegele
Gagner - Hamblin - Ryan

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

Scratches: Ben Gleason, Adam Erne

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks (12.12.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
GENE'S BLOG: Connor vs. Connor

GENE'S BLOG: Connor vs. Connor
RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held January 4

RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held January 4
POST-GAME: Pickard's preparation pulls through in victory over Devils

POST-GAME: Pickard's preparation pulls through in victory over Devils
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Devils 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Devils 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Devils (12.10.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Devils
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils (12.09.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils
POST-GAME: Bouchard building his arsenal with 10-game point streak

POST-GAME: Bouchard building his arsenal with 10-game point streak
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Wild 3

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Wild 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Wild (12.08.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Wild
BLOG: Janmark to celebrate his 500th NHL game on 31st birthday

BLOG: Janmark to celebrate his 500th NHL game on 31st birthday
RELEASE: EOCF launches Holiday Homestand 50/50

RELEASE: EOCF launches Holiday Homestand 50/50
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Wild (12.08.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Wild
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild (12.07.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild
POST-GAME: Foegele, McLeod & Janmark making up a confident, trustworthy third line

POST-GAME: Foegele, McLeod & Janmark making up a confident, trustworthy third line
RELEASE: Oilers recall Gleason, assign Broberg to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers recall Gleason, assign Broberg to Bakersfield
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Hurricanes (12.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Hurricanes