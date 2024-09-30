PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers to debut Skinner, Draisaitl & Arvidsson line against Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers will deploy their expected second line of Jeff Skinner, Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson on Monday night at Rogers Place for the first time in exhibition action against the Canucks.

The three forwards weren’t part of Monday’s morning practice at Rogers Place for inactive skaters, which included the likes of Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, Ryan, Philp, Bouchard, Ekholm, Kemp, Akey, Nurse and Delia.

After Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed their inclusion in the lineup, tonight will be the trio’s first opportunity to get competitive action together and begin finding some chemistry outside of Training Camp skates.

“All three of them will play together tonight at least to start the game, and we'll see how it goes from there,” Knoblauch said. “They've been practicing with each other, but they want to get reps and play a game. That's obviously where the real competition is and it'll be good for the coaches also to see some building some chemistry.”

Knoblauch believes that each of their skill sets can contribute to a formidable second line for the Oilers this season, but that relies on them being able to work through any early issues that might arise over Edmonton’s final three exhibition games – beginning tonight in their final home game of the preseason.

“Obviously, Skinner is a goalscorer. Arvidsson has a little more edge to his game by getting in on the forecheck. He’s a bit more aggressive,” Knoblauch said. “Even though he's not big on stature, he is big on having that tenacity.

“I think there’ll be growing pains, but they’re good hockey players and we're optimistic that it'll work out.”