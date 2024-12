ST. PAUL, MN – Here are the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for Thursday night's meeting with the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Newly-acquired defenceman Alec Regula has joined the Oilers in Minnesota following his claim off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, but the right-shot blueliner didn't skate with the team during their pre-game morning skate, as per Bob Stauffer.