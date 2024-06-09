GAME RECAP: Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (Game 1)

SUNRISE, FL – The tables turned on the Oilers on Saturday.
Six days after getting outshot 34-10 but winning 2-1 over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, Edmonton was all over Florida in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 32-18 shot advantage, but the Panthers prevailed 3-0 on the strength of a shutout from netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.
The lopsided shot advantage, coupled with a 13-6 lead in even-strength, high-danger scoring chances per Natural Stat Trick, gave the Oilers plenty of optimism despite the defeat.
"He made some big saves, but I liked our game," said Zach Hyman, who was credited with three of the Oilers shots in the opening game. "I think, if we play like that, we're going to be fine."