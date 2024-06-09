GAME RECAP: Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (Game 1)

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers opened the series with a strong shift from the top line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, but the Panthers weathered the early storm and were able to draw first blood in Game 1 at the 3:59 mark of the frame courtesy their number one trio.

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe created a three-on-two breakout, with Reinhart streaking down the right side and finding Verhaeghe cutting hard to the net from the opposite wing for his team-leading 10th tally of the playoffs.

The Panthers had a chance to extend their lead a few minutes later when Mattias Ekholm was called for tripping, but the Oilers killed their 29th consecutive penalty to stay within a goal.

Edmonton got their turn on the power play later in the frame when McDavid was hauled down by Gustav Forsling, but they were unable to convert, with Nugent-Hopkins getting the best scoring chance as his backhand deke was denied by Bobrovsky after Leon Draisaitl sent him in alone on the netminder.

Despite the deficit on the scoreboard, the Oilers dominated the play at even strength in the opening 20 minutes, leading scoring chances 8-3 and high-danger chances 5-1 per Natural Stat Trick.