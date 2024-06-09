GAME RECAP: Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (Game 1)

Bobrovsky blanks Edmonton with 32 saves as Florida draws first blood and takes a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final

GettyImages-2156706222
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

SUNRISE, FL – The tables turned on the Oilers on Saturday.

Six days after getting outshot 34-10 but winning 2-1 over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, Edmonton was all over Florida in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 32-18 shot advantage, but the Panthers prevailed 3-0 on the strength of a shutout from netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.

The lopsided shot advantage, coupled with a 13-6 lead in even-strength, high-danger scoring chances per Natural Stat Trick, gave the Oilers plenty of optimism despite the defeat.

"He made some big saves, but I liked our game," said Zach Hyman, who was credited with three of the Oilers shots in the opening game. "I think, if we play like that, we're going to be fine."

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers opened the series with a strong shift from the top line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, but the Panthers weathered the early storm and were able to draw first blood in Game 1 at the 3:59 mark of the frame courtesy their number one trio.

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe created a three-on-two breakout, with Reinhart streaking down the right side and finding Verhaeghe cutting hard to the net from the opposite wing for his team-leading 10th tally of the playoffs.

The Panthers had a chance to extend their lead a few minutes later when Mattias Ekholm was called for tripping, but the Oilers killed their 29th consecutive penalty to stay within a goal.

Edmonton got their turn on the power play later in the frame when McDavid was hauled down by Gustav Forsling, but they were unable to convert, with Nugent-Hopkins getting the best scoring chance as his backhand deke was denied by Bobrovsky after Leon Draisaitl sent him in alone on the netminder.

Despite the deficit on the scoreboard, the Oilers dominated the play at even strength in the opening 20 minutes, leading scoring chances 8-3 and high-danger chances 5-1 per Natural Stat Trick.

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers opening the middle frame on the PP as well after Verhaeghe high-sticked Evan Bouchard with nine seconds left in the first, but again the visitors couldn't convert with the man advantage, and worse yet the Panthers pounced to make it 2-0 right after the penalty expired.

Sam Bennett won a race with Cody Ceci to a puck behind the Edmonton net and whacked a backhand pass to Evan Rodrigues in the slot for a shot that beat Stuart Skinner high over the glove. It was the fourth goal of the post-season for Rodrigues.

Just past the midway point of the period, the Oilers appeared to have possibly scored their first goal of the night when Connor Brown jammed a seemingly loose puck underneath Bobrovsky after an initial chance by Mattias Janmark. The official waved off the goal immediately, though, citing that the puck had indeed been frozen by the Panthers goaltender.

Bobrovsky's brilliance continued throughout the period as the Oilers were outshooting the Panthers 26-12 through 40 minutes – including 10-4 in high-danger, even-strength scoring chances per Natural Stat Trick – but the home team maintained their 2-0 advantage.

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers continued to generate chances early in the third, with Hyman, Draisaitl and McDavid connecting on a tic-tac-toe passing play, but the captain was denied by Bobrovsky on his attempt.

Corey Perry was called for interference with 13:13 remaining in regulation, but once again the Oilers PK unit came through for their 30th consecutive successful kill.

Edmonton had the Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman trio together for the final frame, but the star forwards who have combined for 29 goals so far in the playoffs were held off the board by Bobrovsky and the Panthers defence.

Skinner was pulled in favour of an extra attacker with 2:15 on the clock, and the Oilers used their timeout with 1:21 remaining to get their top six-man crew rested up for the final push, but they weren't able to generate any significant scoring chances and Eetu Luostarinen made it 3-0 into the empty net with 4.4 seconds left.

Edmonton will look to bring a 1-1 series split back home with Game 2 on Monday.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

TALKING POINTS: Holland & Knoblauch speak ahead of Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: Foegele fired up for potential return to lineup

BRAR'S BOOK: Perry's Presence

RELEASE: Oilers & Sportsnet announce 11-year broadcast partnership extension

RELEASE: This is Oil Country 50/50 underway for Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: McDavid & Draisaitl prepared for physical Cup Final

BLOG: Oilers ready to roll on to Stanley Cup Final

BLOG: Oilers aren't about to let Stanley Cup opportunity go to waste

POST-GAME: Roloson manifests Skinner's Game 6 heroics

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Stars 1 (Game 6)

RELEASE: Oilers to play Panthers for 2024 Stanley Cup

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 6)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 1 (Game 5)