PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 2)

Whether it's been after a deserved defeat or a hard-luck loss where nothing was going right, Edmonton has shown they're a team capable of responding, but there's also an added understanding that Florida will no doubt improve offensively on their lack of chances from Game 1 and to try and take a 2-0 series lead.

Teams that take a 2-0 series lead in a Stanley Cup Final hold an all-time series record of 49-5 (.907), and a 39-3 record (.929) when starting at home. When it's tied 1-1, the results are split down the middle at 30-30.

"We should have that confidence, but we don't take it for granted thinking that it's just going to happen. We know they're probably going to step their game up, too. We're going to have to step our game up and prepare for that, but our ability to do it all season is a good sign.

"That's why you prepare for it throughout the season – for moments like this."

For the Oilers, the adversity endured over the 2023-24 season – from being 2-9-1 in November to facing elimination in both the Second Round and Western Conference Final against Vancouver and Dallas – has strengthened the resolve within the locker room and prepared them for moments like these when the pressure is at its highest in the Stanley Cup Final.

"There's no panic in our room right now," Connor Brown said. "We feel like we had a great process last game. Obviously, Bob came up with some big saves and, you know, but just keep at it. Keep. Keep pounding at the door and, you know, good things will happen.

Whatever Florida throws their way, the Oilers are ready to meet it head-on in Game 2.

"We're ready for any team's push. That's why we're in the situation that we're in right now," Leon Draisaitl said. "We're a really good hockey team that, believe it or not, can play better than last night, too. We've got more. We know that we can still play better and they're going to do better, and I expect us to better as well.

"You want to go home with a split, and I think it's the old cliché where you go on the road and try to come home with a split, right? So tomorrow is a big game for us, but even if it doesn't go our way, it's not the end of the world."