LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 1)

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday between Edmonton & Florida

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 6:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

FIRST PERIOD

4:00: Another stellar stop by Bobrovsky on a Nugent-Hopkins power-play breakaway.

5:07: McDavid is pulled down coming through the neutral zone. That'll be the first Oilers power play of the Cup Final!

5:36: Henrique on a breakaway but he's denied by the left pad of Bobrovsky!

9:45: Edmonton gets the crucial early kill to keep it a one-goal game. Stuart Skinner stopped the only shot he saw on the kill, and the streak reaches 29 in a row.

12:27: The Oilers are charged with the first penalty. Mattias Ekholm takes down Kyle Okposo on the inside move in the Panthers' zone.

14:09: McDavid is thwarted on an outside rush by Bobrovsky.

16:01: Panthers open the scoring. After Edmonton dominated to the first whistle, Florida beats the Edmonton forecheck and Carter Verhaeghe finishes off the back-hand feed from Aleksander Barkov on the rush. 1-0 Panthers.

19:34: McDavid knocks down Brbrovsky's attempted pass and forces the Russian netminder into a big early stop against Hyman!

20:00: Let's show them what Edmonton's got. The Stanley Cup Final is underway in Sunrise!

20:00: Welcome to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers will be chasing their sixth championship, while the Panthers are looking to win their first Cup and rectify their loss last year to the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop is coming up at 6:10 pm MT.

LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Henrique - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Kulak
Broberg - Ceci

Skinner
Pickard

