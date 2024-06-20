BLOG: McDavid's leadership elevating Oilers efforts in Stanley Cup Final

There's what he does on the ice, and then, there's everything else that comes with being a captain off it.

While McDavid's demeanour might be quiet and unassuming, he leads by example and speaks up when necessary. When he speaks, his delivery is direct, and everyone listens.

Forward Corey Perry, who was the benefactor of McDavid's incredible solo effort in the second period of Tuesday's win-or-go-home win at Amerant Bank Arena with the Stanley Cup in the building, said on Thursday that his presence in the locker room is one of the most underappreciated aspects of McDavid's once-in-a-generation tool chests as the out-and-out best player in the world.

"Well, everybody knows what he does on the ice," he said. "A tremendous world-class player. You see his demeanour and the way he plays. He just goes out and plays, and he lets his play do the talking. It's not like he's in the room yelling and screaming to get everybody going. As you guys know, he's a pretty quiet guy, but he's always in the middle of something. He's always around, he's always talking, but he's not yelling and screaming. He's just there."

Above all, he instills confidence in every one of his teammates even when the going gets tough, and Stuart Skinner can tell you all about that.

"I could sit here and probably talk about this guy for a solid amount of time," Skinner said. "Off the ice, the way that he presents himself and how hard working he is, but I think the big thing is how he just communicates to us on a day-to-day basis in the locker room. He's got so much confidence in us and obviously is a hell of a player.

"Just for me personally, he gives me a ton of confidence. No matter what happens in the game, whether I let in five or whether I get a shutout, he's always in my corner. He's always patting me on the back and telling me that he believes in me. And then besides that, he always lets me win on the plane when we play games [laughs]. So it's always a lot of fun when that happens. I get to chirp him a little bit, too, so yeah. He's an amazing guy. I could talk about him for a very long time."