BLOG: McDavid's leadership elevating Oilers efforts in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers leaders are leading the charge, and Connor McDavid is going above and beyond to help guide his side to a rare and often thought-to-be-impossible reverse sweep in the Stanley Cup Final.
The de facto leader both on and off the ice for the Oilers has been locked in during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, doing everything necessary over the final stretch of the Final to help raise the bar inside the locker room when it matters most as the Blue & Orange try to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Final for only the second time in NHL history (1942 Toronto Maple Leafs).
“It starts with your best players,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “If your best players are going and playing well, everyone else follows.
“If you're in the dressing room and looking across at your leaders and you're not sure if they're ready to play, whether they're nervous or struggling or whatever, that puts a lot of doubt in your team. But when you look across and you see Stuart Skinner playing as well as he is, and Connor McDavid putting up back-to-back four-point games, that gives your team a lot of confidence and your best players do that.
“Everyone else is like, ‘Okay, they've got it. They're our best players and they're ready to play.’ It just gives confidence throughout the dressing room.”