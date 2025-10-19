PROJECTED LINEUP: Howard, Philp returning to the lineup against Red Wings

Noah Philp & Isaac Howard will return to the lineup for the Oilers on Sunday afternoon in the second of back-to-back games against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena

Edmonton Oilers v New York Rangers

© 2025 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

DETROIT, MI – Centre Noah Philp and winger Isaac Howard will be back in the Edmonton Oilers lineup on Sunday afternoon for the second of back-to-back games at Little Caesars Arena against the Detroit Red Wings, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed.

Philp is set to return to the lineup for the first time on Edmonton's current five-game road trip after scoring his first NHL goal in a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 11 at Rogers Place.

Howard, who's making his first trip back to Michigan since graduating to the NHL this season and winning the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top player from the Michigan State Spartans, will come back in after sitting out yesterday's defeat to the Devils in the first half of the back-to-back set.

Forwards David Tomasek and Curtis Lazar will be the two players who come out of the Oilers' lineup in place of Philp and Howard.

Coach Knoblauch also confirmed that goalie Stuart Skinner will get the start against the Red Wings as he chases his 100th career victory, currently sitting on 99 wins across 177 appearances.

Paige & Bob discuss the keys to Sunday's matchup in Detroit

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Detroit below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Mangiapane
Podkolzin - Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Frederic - Philp - Kapanen
Howard - Henrique - Savoie

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

