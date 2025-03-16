PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Rangers

NEW YORK, NY – Winger Zach Hyman will be a game-time decision while goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in the final game of their four-game road trip against the New York Rangers.

Hyman recorded only 10:36 of ice time after missing shifts during the first and third periods during Edmonton's 2-1 overtime victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday night.

Despite the 32-year-old being a full participant in drills at this morning's pre-game skate, he remains a 50/50 call to be in the lineup as the Oilers look to string together consecutive victories on Sunday against a Rangers side that's on the second of a back-to-back.

Mattias Janmark took line rushes at centre on the fourth line between Jeff Skinner and Kasperi Kapanen as the only projected change up front from their opening line combinations from Friday on Long Island.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch changed his lines around when Hyman was forced to miss shifts, breaking up the top line of Adam Henrique, Connor McDavid and Hyman that boasts a connection between McDavid and Henrique that the captain's hoping can get a bit of a longer leash on Sunday night after only playing 5:36 together against the Islanders, as per Natural Stat Trick.