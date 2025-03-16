PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Rangers

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Sunday night's match at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers

By Jamie Umbach
NEW YORK, NY – Winger Zach Hyman will be a game-time decision while goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in the final game of their four-game road trip against the New York Rangers.

Hyman recorded only 10:36 of ice time after missing shifts during the first and third periods during Edmonton's 2-1 overtime victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday night.

Despite the 32-year-old being a full participant in drills at this morning's pre-game skate, he remains a 50/50 call to be in the lineup as the Oilers look to string together consecutive victories on Sunday against a Rangers side that's on the second of a back-to-back.

Mattias Janmark took line rushes at centre on the fourth line between Jeff Skinner and Kasperi Kapanen as the only projected change up front from their opening line combinations from Friday on Long Island.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch changed his lines around when Hyman was forced to miss shifts, breaking up the top line of Adam Henrique, Connor McDavid and Hyman that boasts a connection between McDavid and Henrique that the captain's hoping can get a bit of a longer leash on Sunday night after only playing 5:36 together against the Islanders, as per Natural Stat Trick.

Connor speaks pre-game from Madison Square Garden on Sunday

"We honestly didn't get too many shifts together last game even though he was slotted there," McDavid said. "But obviously a reliable guy, solid defensively and works hard. We had a little bit of success last year, so hopefully we can find it again this year."

As expected, defencemen Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg will not play tonight because of injuries, with the hope for Ekholm being available for Tuesday's return to Rogers Place to host Utah Hockey Club.

"I haven't seen him. We'll see where he's at," Head Coahc Kris Knoblauch said. "There's possibility he plays on Tuesday, but I definitely would think by Thursday."

McDavid says considering Ekholm's absence due to injury and the pending addition of Trent Frederic to the lineup, there's still ways that the complexion of this Oilers team can change before the playoffs.

"You're missing Ekky. He's a massive part of the team," he said. "He plays 25 minutes back there. You're losing a big piece. So obviously, we're looking to get him back. You're missing Frederic still. We're interested to see what the group looks like as a whole."

Kris takes questions from the media on Sunday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. New York below:

Henrique - McDavid - Hyman
Perry - Draisaitl - Brown
Podkolzin -Nugent-Hopkins - Arvidsson
Skinner - Janmark - Kapanen

Walman - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

