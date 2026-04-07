PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Goaltender Tristan Jarry will get the start and forward Colton Dach will be back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night for the start of a three-game road trip at Delta Center against the Utah Mammoth.

The Oilers will kick off their final road trip of the regular season in the building where they started their previous five-game win streak on Mar. 24 with a 5-2 victory over the Mammoth, who've outscored opponents 19-8 over their three-game win streak.

Jarry made 16 saves in their last victory over the Mammoth two weeks ago and will look to replicate that performance tonight to pick up his third straight win, having last made 17 stops in a 3-1 win over Chicago on Apr. 2.

Utah currently sits in the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and could be a potential first-round opponent for the Oilers if they can finish atop the Pacific Division after their final five regular-season games.

"They're playing very well with 19 goals in the last three," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They've got a lot of good shooters, but I think what allows them to play that offensive game and score goals is their transition game, and it starts on the back end."