PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Mammoth

Tristan Jarry will get the start while Colton Dach returns to the lineup for the Oilers on Tuesday night for the start of their three-game road trip at Delta Center against the Mammoth

Edmonton Oilers v Utah Mammoth

© 2026 Alex Goodlett

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Goaltender Tristan Jarry will get the start and forward Colton Dach will be back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night for the start of a three-game road trip at Delta Center against the Utah Mammoth.

The Oilers will kick off their final road trip of the regular season in the building where they started their previous five-game win streak on Mar. 24 with a 5-2 victory over the Mammoth, who've outscored opponents 19-8 over their three-game win streak.

Jarry made 16 saves in their last victory over the Mammoth two weeks ago and will look to replicate that performance tonight to pick up his third straight win, having last made 17 stops in a 3-1 win over Chicago on Apr. 2.

Utah currently sits in the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and could be a potential first-round opponent for the Oilers if they can finish atop the Pacific Division after their final five regular-season games.

"They're playing very well with 19 goals in the last three," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They've got a lot of good shooters, but I think what allows them to play that offensive game and score goals is their transition game, and it starts on the back end."

Kris speaks from Delta Center before Tuesday's meeting with the Mammoth

Despite ending their five-game win streak on Saturday with a 5-1 defeat to the Golden Knights, the Oilers are looking to carry forward their collective effort into a final push to win the Pacific Division title, having relied on the entire lineup to elevate their games to make up for the absences of Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman down the stretch.

"We've definitely taken steps in the right direction and playing more as a team," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Everybody has the same mindset and the same kind of attitude about things out there. So obviously, we got some work to do here in the next five to really solidify where we're at, but I think it's really coming together."

Limiting the Mammoth's rush chance and playing with speed on the forecheck to break up loose pucks will be key for the Oilers in containing their red-hot offence, while also finding a way to reinvigorate their power play that's 1-for-19 in the nine games without Draisaitl available.

"If you look at the chances that we've had pretty much every night, we've had so many good looks, but the pucks aren't going in right now," Nugent-Hopkins said of the power play. "Obviously that's where Leon really changes things for us. He always finds ways to score and create those really high chance plays.  But we've had a lot of good looks.  

"We've got to find ways to bear down and maybe get some more second opportunities and can play off that.  But we're not going to get frustrated. We're just going to stick with it and keep shooting pucks, and eventually they'll start going in."

Ryan speaks on Tuesday before the Oilers face the Mammoth

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Mammoth below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Savoie
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Dach - Dickinson - Frederic
Jones - Henrique - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Murphy
Walman - Emberson

Jarry
Ingram

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Mammoth

GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 1

RELEASE: Oilers activate Colton Dach off LTIR

PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman out for Saturday's meeting with Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

RELEASE: Oilers sign forward Owen Michaels

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

RELEASE: Oilers sign forward William Nicholl

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 0

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Ducks 2

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Ducks

RELEASE: Oilers sign defenceman Tomas Cibulka

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights