PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

Derek Ryan will draw back into the lineup for Corey Perry on the fourth line when the Oilers begin a four-game road trip in Seattle against the Kraken on Saturday

Edmonton Oilers v Seattle Kraken

© 2024 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Calvin Pickard will get the start and Derek Ryan will return to the lineup on Saturday when the Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road trip with the conclusion of back-to-back games at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

Ryan, a native of Spokane, will return to the Oilers lineup in his home state of Washington in place of Corey Perry, who'll serve as the healthy scratch tonight.

The 38-year-old has a goal and three assists in 31 games this season and will centre the fourth line between Jeff Skinner and Kasperi Kapanen after sitting out the last two games for the Blue & Orange.

Pickard will be making his 14th start of the season tonight and will try to return to winning ways after having his four-game win streak snapped on Dec. 29 after making 31 saves on 34 shots in last weekend's 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Kris addresses the media ahead of Saturday's game in Seattle

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Seattle below:

RNH - McDavid - Brown
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Janmark - Henrique - Hyman
Skinner - Ryan - Kapanen

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

News Feed

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kraken

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Ducks 2

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 to honour legacy of Joey Moss

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's Second Star of the Month

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Utah 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jeff Skinner draws back in for New Year's Eve clash vs. Utah

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Utah

GAME RECAP: Ducks 5, Oilers 3

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Ducks

GAME RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

RELEASE: Oilers sign Clattenburg to entry-level contract

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Senators

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Sharks