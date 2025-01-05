PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Calvin Pickard will get the start and Derek Ryan will return to the lineup on Saturday when the Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road trip with the conclusion of back-to-back games at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

Ryan, a native of Spokane, will return to the Oilers lineup in his home state of Washington in place of Corey Perry, who'll serve as the healthy scratch tonight.

The 38-year-old has a goal and three assists in 31 games this season and will centre the fourth line between Jeff Skinner and Kasperi Kapanen after sitting out the last two games for the Blue & Orange.

Pickard will be making his 14th start of the season tonight and will try to return to winning ways after having his four-game win streak snapped on Dec. 29 after making 31 saves on 34 shots in last weekend's 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.