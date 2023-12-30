PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for Saturday night's Pacific Division clash at Crypto.com Arena with the Kings

GettyImages-1788368896

LOS ANGELES, CA – Following his emergency recall from the Bakersfield Condors, forward Raphael Lavoie will be inserted into the lineup on Saturday night for an important Pacific Division clash between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after this morning's pre-game skate at Crypto.com Arena that the 23-year-old will play the right side on the fourth line with James Hamblin and Adam Erne, with Connor Brown expected to serve as the 13th forward.

Lavoie picked up a goal and assist in Bakersfield's 5-4 shootout loss to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday before his emergency recall and leads the Condors with 10 goals in 19 AHL games this season.

The 38th-overall pick in 2019 played in six games for the Oilers earlier this campaign, but was unable to register a point while averaging 7:35 of time on ice.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of facing the Kings on Saturday

Connor McDavid will suit up for his 600th NHL game tonight in Los Angeles leading the Oilers in scoring this season with 45 points (12G, 33A) in 30 games, including 32 points (8G, 24A) over his last 16 contests.

The Oilers captain has registered 895 points in his first 599 career NHL games – the fifth-most points in League history from any player through 600 games – and is only five points away from 900 in his career.

"It disappears. It's amazing that he's at 600," defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "It feels like all of us got in here together yesterday. Guys are taking off the 600-game box, so it's impressive; and obviously, everything he's done so far in his career and how much hockey he still has left to go."

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. LA below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Ryan - Janmark
Erne - Hamblin - Lavoie

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

Scratches: Connor Brown, Sam Gagner (DTD), Dylan Holloway (DTD)

