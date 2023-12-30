PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings

LOS ANGELES, CA – Following his emergency recall from the Bakersfield Condors, forward Raphael Lavoie will be inserted into the lineup on Saturday night for an important Pacific Division clash between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after this morning's pre-game skate at Crypto.com Arena that the 23-year-old will play the right side on the fourth line with James Hamblin and Adam Erne, with Connor Brown expected to serve as the 13th forward.

Lavoie picked up a goal and assist in Bakersfield's 5-4 shootout loss to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday before his emergency recall and leads the Condors with 10 goals in 19 AHL games this season.

The 38th-overall pick in 2019 played in six games for the Oilers earlier this campaign, but was unable to register a point while averaging 7:35 of time on ice.