PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

Edmonton expected to make just one change with Connor Ingram slated to start against Vegas

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By Ryan Frankson
EdmontonOilers.com

LAS VEGAS, NV – There is only one anticipated lineup change for the Oilers on Thursday as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights in an important Pacific Division showdown.

Edmonton is expected to deploy the same lineup from Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Mammoth in Utah, with the lone exception coming between the pipes as Connor Ingram will get the start after Tristan Jarry turned aside 16 of 18 shots last game.

The win over the Mammoth moved the Oilers one point ahead of Vegas for second place in the division, with both teams having played 72 games.

The Anaheim Ducks are five points up on Edmonton with one game in hand, putting the Oilers and Golden Knights on track for what could be their third playoff encounter in four years. Tonight is their third of four regular season meetings, with one more matchup to be played at Rogers Place on April 4.

"I don't even think it needs to be stated in the room, I think everybody knows every game at this point is crucial, and divisional especially," Jason Dickinson said at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday morning. "Every point matters and it's such a tight race. You've got to take advantage of these matchups to create that separation and get ahead.

"This is what you train for, this is what you do all the extra work for is for these moments when the games matter the most."

Jason talks about Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights

The Oilers will look to replicate the defensive effort they put forth against the Mammoth, whom they limited to two goals on just 18 shots.

"To replicate good performances, it usually just comes down to playing simple," Knoblauch said. "You can't dictate how the game's going to be played out, but the more predictable you are, the simpler you are, the more likely you're going to have the same outcome. And I think a lot of things that we did the other night in Utah wasn't fancy, wasn't sexy. It was just simple hockey. All the players were engaged, they worked hard, their shifts were short, limited their mistakes, and we've got to play that brand of hockey."

"For every guy knowing the importance of checking and staying on top of your guy or winning your battle or being in the right place, coverage wise, it means a lot more because the bounces can be a difference in winning and losing," added Connor Murphy, who turns 33 today.

Murphy and Darnell Nurse have enjoyed success lately as a shutdown duo.

"He's an easy guy to play with because we think similarly wanting to be hard defenders," said the Oilers deadline acquisition from Chicago. "And he's a passionate leader that you can feel his intensity and his drive to win and be good for the team. That is contagious as a partner to read off of."

Kris gives updates from T-Mobile Arena ahead of Thursday's game

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Golden Knights:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Savoie 
Roslovic - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Samanski - Dickinson - Kapanen
Jones - Henrique - Jarventie 

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Murphy
Walman - Emberson

Ingram
Jarry

Connor speaks about the challenge of facing the Golden Knights

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