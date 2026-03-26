PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV – There is only one anticipated lineup change for the Oilers on Thursday as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights in an important Pacific Division showdown.

Edmonton is expected to deploy the same lineup from Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Mammoth in Utah, with the lone exception coming between the pipes as Connor Ingram will get the start after Tristan Jarry turned aside 16 of 18 shots last game.

The win over the Mammoth moved the Oilers one point ahead of Vegas for second place in the division, with both teams having played 72 games.

The Anaheim Ducks are five points up on Edmonton with one game in hand, putting the Oilers and Golden Knights on track for what could be their third playoff encounter in four years. Tonight is their third of four regular season meetings, with one more matchup to be played at Rogers Place on April 4.

"I don't even think it needs to be stated in the room, I think everybody knows every game at this point is crucial, and divisional especially," Jason Dickinson said at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday morning. "Every point matters and it's such a tight race. You've got to take advantage of these matchups to create that separation and get ahead.

"This is what you train for, this is what you do all the extra work for is for these moments when the games matter the most."