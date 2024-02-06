PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Oilers held an optional skate Tuesday morning at T-Mobile Arena ahead of their road-trip opener in Sin City where they look to match an NHL record with 17 consecutive victories.

Since not every player participated in the skate, the team's projected lineup for the showdown with the rival Golden Knights is based on Monday's full practice ahead of their flight to Nevada.

Stuart Skinner, fresh off being named January's NHL Second Star of Month after posting a perfect 9-0-0 record, will get the call between the pipes. The Edmonton native stopped 23 of 27 shots on Nov. 28 when the Blue & Orange edged the Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout at Rogers Place.

"We're taking everything one day at a time and just keep on trying to stack wins on top of each other and just playing the right way," Skinner said of the team's focus during the streak.

Sam Gagner is expected to be the odd forward out for Edmonton on Tuesday.

This is the second of three meetings between the teams who met in last year's Western Conference semifinal playoff round. They will conclude the season series on April 10 in Edmonton.

"It's a really good test for us, as it always is when we play these guys," Skinner said. "It'll be a fun match."