PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Coyotes

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Monday’s afternoon meetup with the Coyotes at Mullett Arena

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The Edmonton Oilers held their pre-game skate ahead of Monday afternoon’s meeting with the Arizona Coyotes at the Ice Den in Scottsdale on Sunday.

During the skate, Dylan Holloway was a full participant after missing Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Dallas Stars due to illness. The 22-year-old was centring the fourth line between Sam Gagner and Derek Ryan, signalling that Connor Brown could be the 13th forward and the odd-man out on Monday.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch mentioned that the coaching staff has not confirmed their full lineup that will face the Coyotes, who’ve yet to win during February and are riding an eight-game losing streak, and that the final decisions still need to be made.

The Coyotes are playing the first of back-to-back matinées on Sunday in Colorado before they return home to host the Oilers.

Stuart Skinner will be between the pipes for Edmonton against Arizona after last making 25 saves on 30 shots in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Kris speaks with the media following Sunday practice

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Arizona:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Perry
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Janmark - McLeod - Foegele
Gagner - Holloway - Ryan
Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

