PROJECTED LINEUP: Nurse out five-to-10 days; Pickard starts vs. Canadiens

MONTREAL, QC – The Edmonton Oilers won't have defenceman Darnell Nurse for the next "five to 10 days," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed, beginning Monday night when they open back-to-back games at the Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers bench boss said following Monday's pre-game skate in Montreal that Nurse will miss the next few games from an illegal check to the head he received from Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves during the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime defeat to the Maple Leafs.

The defenceman was shaken up and bloodied, needing to be helped off the ice by his teammates before missing the remainder of the contest.

"Obviously, there was a big scare there when it happened on the ice. But since then, he's progressed really well," Knoblauch said. "He's doing as good as he can. We'll take our time and make sure that he's ready when he does return."

Reaves was ejected from the game and received a five-game suspension from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for the hit on Sunday.

"I was very nervous about the hit. I didn't love the hit. You don't love what's happening," goaltender Calvin Pickard said. "When he's down on the ice, it's scary for all of us because he's such a close friend of ours, but it's definitely good to see him doing well."