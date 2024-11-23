PROJECTED LINEUP: Nurse expected to return, Bouchard "50-50" to face Rangers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are expected to have defenceman Darnell Nurse back in the lineup when they face off against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

"He'll be fresh and he plays big minutes and contributes. He's a big part of the team," Brett Kulak said pre-game. "It's not just like calling someone up and slotting them in for some minutes. He's a big part of the team, so everything kind of happens around him, so it'll be good to have him back.

Despite the potential return of a big piece of their blueline, the Oilers will also wait to find out if defenceman Evan Bouchard will be able to go tonight after Head Coach Kris Knoblauch revealed that the 25-year-old is "50-50" to suit up.

"We'll see how he's doing before the game," Knoblauch said of Bouchard's status. "We're optimistic that he can play."

"We're anticipating [Darnell's] ready to play tonight."