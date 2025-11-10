PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins out a week as Janmark returns to face Blue Jackets

Mattias Janmark will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Monday night, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was placed on IR with an undisclosed injury & will miss about a week of action

Columbus Blue Jackets v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Mattias Janmark will be back in the lineup on Monday night to make his season debut, but there's some unfortunate injury news this morning for the Edmonton Oilers regarding their longest-tenured player as they get set to welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Rogers Place.

After Head Coach Kris Knoblauch announced that the Swedish forward will be available to suit up against Columbus, having been injured during preseason and having his timeline pushed back, the bench boss revealed that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss about a week of action due to an undisclosed injury.

Nugent-Hopkins initially missed Sunday's practice for maintenance before being placed on IR this morning, while Kasperi Kapanen was also placed on LTIR and isn't expected to play until at least early December after missing the last 10 games with an undisclosed injury he picked up on Oct. 19 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Kris speaks ahead of Monday's matchup with the Blue Jackets

Nugent-Hopkins had been enjoying a strong start offensively despite Edmonton's collective struggles this season with five goals and 11 assists in 16 games, but he was held pointless and went minus-4 in 14:50 of ice time during Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Janmark made 80 regular-season appearances for the Oilers last season, recording two goals and 16 assists before adding three goals and a helper in 22 playoff games.

Knoblauch also confirmed that Curtis Lazar will come in for David Tomasek, while Stuart Skinner gets the start between the pipes.

The Oilers didn't run lines during Sunday's practice before holding an optional skate this morning, so lines are subject to change and will be confirmed during warmups before tonight's 6:37pm MT puck drop.

Stuart speaks ahead of Monday's matchup with the Blue Jackets

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Blue Jackets below:

Mangiapane - McDavid - Savoie
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Howard - Henrique - Frederic
Janmark - Philp - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Walman

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 9, Oilers 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

RELEASE: Oilers & West Edmonton Mall announce autograph session

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers st Stars

GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard starting Monday's first of back-to-back against Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

RELEASE: Oilers add Slaggert as Director of North American Recruiting

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

GAME RECAP: Rangers 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Rangers

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

BLOG: Hyman 'raring to go', inching closer to his return from wrist injury