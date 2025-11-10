PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins out a week as Janmark returns to face Blue Jackets

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Mattias Janmark will be back in the lineup on Monday night to make his season debut, but there's some unfortunate injury news this morning for the Edmonton Oilers regarding their longest-tenured player as they get set to welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Rogers Place.

After Head Coach Kris Knoblauch announced that the Swedish forward will be available to suit up against Columbus, having been injured during preseason and having his timeline pushed back, the bench boss revealed that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss about a week of action due to an undisclosed injury.

Nugent-Hopkins initially missed Sunday's practice for maintenance before being placed on IR this morning, while Kasperi Kapanen was also placed on LTIR and isn't expected to play until at least early December after missing the last 10 games with an undisclosed injury he picked up on Oct. 19 against the Detroit Red Wings.