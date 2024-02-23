PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins returning from illness against Wild

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will have Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back in the lineup on Friday night when they face off against the Minnesota Wild in the first of back-to-back games at Rogers Place this weekend.

"We expect him to be playing," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Nugent-Hopkins. "A little under the weather, but he'll probably go through it."

The longest-tenured Oiler of 853 games missed Edmonton's 6-5 overtime defeat to the Bruins on Wednesday due to an illness, but Nugent-Hopkins was on the ice for Friday morning's pre-game skate and appears healthy enough to rejoin his teammates for tonight's tough clash versus Minnesota, who's won eight of their last 11 meetings against Edmonton (8-2-1).

"Much better," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I just got a little skate out there so I got the legs going a little bit, but definitely feeling better than the last couple of days."

Despite getting back the services of No. 93, Coach Knoblauch believes that Warren Foegele's play on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman in Wednesday's defeat to the Bruins should award him another look in the spot after he filled in for Nugent-Hopkins at left wing and produced two goals.

"There's no reason to change that top line. Warren played an outstanding game," Knoblauch added. "We'll keep it as is and Ryan will play with Leon."