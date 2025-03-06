PROJECTED LINEUP: Dineen & Jones to make Oilers debuts against Canadiens

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Max Jones and defenceman Cam Dineen will both make their Edmonton Oilers debuts on Thursday night when the club continues its three-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Montreal Canadiens.
Jones, who landed in Oil Country along with forward Trent Frederic earlier this week in a trade with the Boston Bruins, will step into the lineup to make his Blue & Orange debut on the fourth line next to Kasperi Kapanen and Corey Perry in the spot previously held down by Vasily Podkolzin.
"Yeah, I'm in the lineup, so I'm super thrilled," Jones said after this morning's pre-game skate. "It's been a crazy 24 hours, a crazy season, but it's just hockey, so I'm excited to play it here in a great city that loves their team."
"This facility here is unbelievable. I think it's testament to the city and the fans and the culture here, so I'm just honored to really be a part of it, learn from these guys and do what I can to help."