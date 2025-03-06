PROJECTED LINEUP: Dineen & Jones to make Oilers debuts against Canadiens

After being acquired from the Bruins on Tuesday, the winger was summoned from the Bakersfield Condors a day later when Matt Savoie was loaned back to the AHL, making room for the former first-round pick (24th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2016 NHL Draft to make his debut tonight at Rogers Place.

Jones dressed in seven games with Boston this season and recorded 13 goals and eight assists over 38 AHL games with the Providence Bruins. Before signing in Boston this past offseason, Jones played 258 games and produced 31 goals and 31 assists for the Ducks over six seasons from 2018-24.

Jones brings a physical element to his game and works hard every shift to make it hard on his opponents, using an imposing style of play that the Oilers are excited to add to their lineup along with Frederic, who's currently week-to-week with an ankle injury.

"I think he's a player that gives us something we don't have," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "A little more speed, a little more physicality, a really simple game, but a guy who gets in on the forecheck makes it a little more uncomfortable for the opposition."

The 27-year-old understands the role he's been brought in to play in Edmonton and knows how to bring it every time he steps on the ice.

"The physicality part and working hard part, that's something I can control, so it's pretty easy just to do that. It's pretty similar to what I was doing," he said. "So from there, it's kind of just going out playing hockey, and I've been playing some pretty good hockey lately and I'm just gonna translate it to playing the way that I've always played in Anaheim and Boston and whatnot.

"So I'm just gonna step in and do the role that I have and just take it from there."