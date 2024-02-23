PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

Edmonton’s formidable team defending over their historic win streak made things easier in the crease for their netminders Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, with the latter going 12 straight games allowing two goals or fewer before letting in three-plus goals in each of his last five starts (4.20 goals-against average, .863 save percentage).
At Thursday’s practice at Rogers Place, Pickard was in the starter’s net and looks set to get the nod during the first leg of Edmonton’s back-to-back against Minnesota. Pickard is 6-0-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .921 SV% during a six-game win streak, with his last victory coming after he made 24 stops on Feb. 17 in Dallas.
If the Oilers want to begin stringing more victories together, the Oilers skaters know they have to do a lot better in front of their own netminders by keeping shots against to the perimeter and staying out of the penalty box. Edmonton has allowed three or more goals against in seven of their eight games since the All-Star Break, with their 4-0 shutout of the Los Angeles Kings being the only outlier.
"I think of those eight games, five-on-five play with the chances we've given up has been adequate; not high, but probably two of them definitely could better," Knoblauch said.
"The game against Boston definitely needed to better. You have to respect the opposition, what they provide and how they get their offence, but good teams are always able to keep the puck out of the net and we've just got to get a little bit better at that – whether that's getting an extra save, staying on the box, getting an extra kill, and then just clamping down five-on-five."