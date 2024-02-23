PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

On Wednesday, the Oilers trailed 4-1 to the Bruins with six minutes left in the second period before Warren Foegele got his team back in it before the break by scoring his second of two goals in the contest while playing as a fill-in for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry scored 1:10 apart in the third period to make it 4-4 until David Pastrnak restored Boston's advantage with 7:19 left in regulation. Hyman notched his team-leading 34th goal of the year just 44 seconds later, sending the game to overtime where defenceman Charlie McAvoy picked up the winner on a nice dangle to claim the 6-5 victory and the extra point for Boston.

While the Oilers were able to show resiliency to come back against one of the League’s top-scoring teams, the players and coaches know that the rate at which they’ve been shipping goals in recent games is unsustainable for their long-term success.

“We're a resilient group and we can do that against one of the best teams in the league, but I think any game that we go into, we have the belief that we can win,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “So coming up with just one point doesn't satisfy us. I think we're kind of over the moral victories at this point. We want to accumulate as many points as possible and play for a full 60 when we can.”

The Oilers are averaging 4.00 goals against per game since the All-Star Break – more than 2.5 goals higher than during their 16-game win streak – which has been brought up in part by their struggling penalty kill that’s 12-for-23 (52.2 percent) since Feb. 9 and has allowed goals in seven straight games.

Minnesota has scored with on the power play in six straight games, going 10-for-28 (35.7 percent) over that span.