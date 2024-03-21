PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice for the Sabres in the third period against the Canucks on Thursday, but the Sabres couldn't overcome an early deficit to the Pacific Division leaders, losing 3-2 in the second of back-to-back road games after having previously beaten the Kraken 6-2 on Monday.

The Sabres are looking to stay afloat in the race for the playoffs as they currently trail the Red Wings by five points for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, having been led primarily this season by the youth they’ve assembled on their blueline.

Buffalo’s active roster is the youngest in the NHL (24.6 years), including the youngest defence core that includes Dahlin, Power and the recently-acquired Bowen Byram, who has five points in his first seven games with the Sabres since being traded from Colorado at the trade deadline.

That pales in comparison to Edmonton's average age (30.45), with their active roster having more than double the career goals (2,775) than the Sabres (1,193).

Dahlin’s 17 goals for Buffalo are the second-most in the NHL this season from a defenceman behind Nashville’s Roman Josi, with Evan Bouchard sitting tied for fifth on that list with 15 after he became the second D-man in Oilers history with 15+ goals and 50+ assists in a season with two more helpers in Tuesday night’s 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

Sam Carrick sparked the Oilers early in that victory with a fight before Adam Henrique scored his first goal with the Blue & Orange in the second period, finishing off a tap-in set up by Mattias Ekholm’s second assist of the game.