PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins were joined on the top line during Friday's practice by Corey Perry, who's been having a strong season at 39 years old in 2024-25 and earned the trust of Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to be efficient in his average 11:31 of ice time this season.
While Perry was up there on Friday, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch expects different players to rotate into that top-line spot, but Perry has proven to be effective moving up and down the lineup with nine goals and eight assists in 50 games this campaign.
"With Corey, I think he's having a pretty successful year and he's always looking at playing 10 to 12 minutes. He's among our team leaders in five-on-five points behind McDavid and Draisaitl and he's probably number three on points per 60," Knoblauch said. "Leon and Connor are going to play 22 to 24 minutes tomorrow night probably. Corey will not be playing 22 to 24 minutes, so it'll be more of a job by committee. There are certain guys that will be up in that spot, but there'll be certain situations where we'll lean on him more and other guys in other situations."
Every time McDavid plays with Perry, the Oilers captain sees the former 2011 Hart Memorial and Rocket Richard Trophy's skill and gamesmanship and enjoys being on the ice at the same time as him whenever given the chance.
"He's been great all year; a guy that has played up and down the lineup, but when he gets a chance, he continues to show that he's got elite skill. He's shown that his whole career," McDavid said. "He's so good around the net, great hands, crafty, smart, and you just have to get them to puck in a good area and usually good things happen."
Defenceman Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg both weren't present during Friday's practice due to illness, with the latter blueliner impressing his teammates over 16:31 of ice time during his Oilers debut on Friday night after missing more than a season recovering from double hip surgery.
"It was great to see him in some game action and he's such a smooth skater out there," Nurse said. "His hips look great, and I think he'll gain more and more confidence as he plays more and more with the group. But having him around, he's a great addition to our team. The offensive instincts, for sure [are there] trying to make plays and create space for everyone. It's always nice you get paired with guys like that."