PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs edged out the Oilers 4-3 in overtime during their previous meeting on Nov. 16 at Scotiabank Arena after Leon Draisaitl’s tying goal with 1:29 in regulation forced overtime before Mitch Marner earned Toronto the extra point with the winner only 40 seconds into sudden death.

Earlier in that game, Nurse was forced to leave after receiving a check to the head from forward Ryan Reaves during the second period, resulting in a five-game suspension for Reaves and the Oilers missing their defenceman for the next four games with a concussion.

Since returning, Nurse has been steady on the Oilers blueline as one of their top-performing defencemen, recording 22 points and going plus-12 in 48 games this season to put him level on points with Mattias Ekholm for sixth in team scoring.

Nurse doesn’t want to let the Reaves incident from November detract from Edmonton’s pursuit of two points on Saturday night while his team's in hot pursuit of first place in the Pacific Division, having taken seven out of a possible eight points in their last four games.

“I think I touched on it enough,” Nurse said following Friday’s practice. “Our team, we're trying to chase down first in our division and we have so much more to play for, and I think with a really good team coming in here in Toronto with a lot of skill and a lot of firepower, one of my jobs is to go out there and play against some of the best and don't want to take myself out of that situation and hurt our team.”

While it was tough to watch, McDavid agrees with Nurse that victory on Saturday night outweighs vengeance.

“We never liked seeing something like that. I think everybody agrees it wasn't the greatest hit in the world, but at the same time, there's a game to be played and there are points to be had and a big win for our team out there, so we're obviously focused on that,” he said.