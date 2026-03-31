PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – Keep playing it simple with Seattle in town.

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to extend their win streak to four and continue their push for first place in the Pacific Division on Tuesday night when they host the Seattle Kraken in another divisional matchup at Rogers Place.

The Blue & Orange came away with two massive points in a 4-2 matinée victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday to keep pace with the Pacific leaders, who now sit four points ahead of the Oilers after falling in the shootout to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, while forwards Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie each found the back of the net to give themselves three goals apiece over the win streak to provide some solid depth scoring in the absence of Leon Draisaitl.

“I feel good,” said Roslovic, who's been playing with Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “My game’s improving and the team’s game is improving, so I love the direction that it's going right now. We just got to figure out a way to keep it going.”

"Hyms is such a great worker. Nuge is such a responsible player. I like to carry the puck and make plays. I think it's just a good blend of speed, responsibility, and they're obviously two prolific goal scorers. So it's a fun line."