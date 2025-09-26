PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (Preseason)

Defenceman Atro Leppanen has found the adjustment to North America pretty seamless so far after playing his third game in four nights for the Oilers, having come over from the Finnish Liiga where he set the League record for points from a blueliner with 63 points (21 goals) in 60 games last season.

"I'm pretty happy," Leppanen said. "Speed is very fast compared to what I'm used to, but I've been able to move the puck well, and I've been playing pretty strong defensively. One thing [that could probably be a little bit better] is the O-zone, but I'm happy."

The 26-year-old has been showing his smooth skating and first-pass ability that made him a desirable overseas addition for the Oilers, and Coach Knoblauch's liked what he's seen from the Finnish defenceman so far by how he's moved the puck.

"He moved the puck really well. Also, a lot of credit for him and Quinn Hutson, because I believe that's three games in four days for both those guys," Knoblauch said. "They both played in Winnipeg and they travelled, and they were on the ice in the morning and then played again. That's a lot. But I thought they both handled it really well.

"Leppy was really good, especially early in the game, moving the puck out and was able to find those guys. I recall a couple of shifts with McDavid and Draisaitl being able to make some nice passes, and that's what they want. They want to get the puck in stride and not have to chase it down and forecheck so they can do their thing. So he was excellent at transporting the puck."