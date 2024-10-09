PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

While it was a major confidence boost for the group to know they have the capabilities to pull themselves back from such a poor start, captain Connor McDavid is adamant that his team doesn’t want to go through what they did in the first 12 games of the '23-24 regular season.
“Well, we certainly don't want to put ourselves into the same spot as last year, but all while knowing that you can maybe dig yourself out of a hole if there is a bad start,” McDavid said.
“I think there's that confidence in the group, but that being said, we don't want to go through that again. Just like every team around the league, everybody wants to get off to a good start. It's important and we're looking to do that as well.”
In addition to preparing to start stronger, the Oilers also have to be prepared to receive every opponent’s best game this season as a Stanley Cup finalist, reigning Western Conference champions, championship favourites, and the side that boasts stars such as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl – the latter of whom is set to become the NHL's highest-paid player next year after signing an eight-year, $14-million AAV extension that will keep him in an Oilers uniform until 2033.
This is nothing new to the Oilers, along with the club once again being painted as a favourite to win the Stanley Cup. But players like Zach Hyman understand from experience that the League’s too good to make those predictions and it's foolish to place your focus on anything other than the regular season at this point.
“Obviously, we had a tough start, so I think that we can learn from that,” Hyman said. “When you have success, other teams are prepared. When you have two of the best players in the world, nobody's coming in here tip-toeing around. They know that we have a good team and we’ve got to be prepared, because everybody's a good team in this league. There are no bad teams and no easy nights."
For Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, there’s no better way for the Oilers to prepare themselves for the playoffs than by being the measuring stick of the NHL.
“I think it's great,” Knoblauch said. “I think it's good competition for us, and if we're seeing everybody's best, it's only going to bring out the best in us and it's just going to help us down in the long run. Obviously, it'll be a little more difficult each night to win games and move up the standings, but overall, it'll make us a better team and we want to be a better team at the end of the season.”