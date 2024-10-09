PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

The Oilers open their season on Wednesday against the Jets on home ice, aiming to have a better start and utilize their experience last season of falling one victory shy of lifting the Stanley Cup to put themselves in the best position possible to take another run at winning the club's sixth championship.

Edmonton will raise a banner to the rafters tonight as Western Conference Champions for the first time since 2005-06, marking an unforgettable season in Oil Country, but if you asked Connor McDavid about Game 7 in Florida and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP without lifting the Stanley Cup (or watched on Oilers+ in The Drop or in Amazon's 'Faceoff: Inside the NHL' docuseries), he'd tell you that last year is last year.

All that matters is the guys in the locker room dialling it in for Game 1 of 82.

"It's about this year," the captain said. "We've talked a lot about last year and I've answered a lot of questions about it and different things about last year. I've answered all of them and done everything, but we're moving on to this year. It's about this group in here. There are definitely lessons that you learn that we'll take from last year and remember this year. But last year's over and done with and we're starting a new year."

"I think it's definitely a different group; new faces and it's been good, kind of gelling with everybody. But every group is going to kind of form a different identity, and our group is still doing that. But I'm confident in everybody in this room and I'm looking forward to getting it going."

Over the last 20 days and eight pre-season games, those who were part of Edmonton’s trip to the Final last season have worked to get back into a rhythm and find a groove with some new faces, including wingers Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner and Vasily Podkolzin, and defencemen like Ty Emberson and the newly-signed Travis Dermott, who signed a one-year contract following a successful PTO at Training Camp.