PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 3)

It was the first overtime playoff goal in NHL history in which three former MVPs (McDavid, Draisaitl, and Perry) factored in to provide the winner, but the story of this postseason for the Blue & Orange continues to be its depth, who despite the captain's winner carried the group to victory once again in Game 2.
Jake Walman and Vasily Podkolzin each scored their first career playoff goals as part of a three-goal second period from the Oilers, with Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane tacking on Edmonton's next two goals to make it 4-2 before the Golden Knights fought back to force overtime in the final frame.
Podkolzin was the last among Oilers forwards who suited up this series to find the scoresheet and owns the sixth highest points-per-60 in the 2025 playoffs at 4.17 with five points (1G, 4A) in eight games despite averaging only 9:46 of ice time. The Russian winger added an assist to record his first career multi-point playoff game on the tally for Walman, who increased his league-leading plus-minus in the playoffs to +11.
"It's everything. It's truly everything," Draisaitl said of everyone chipping in with offence. "Our depth has been, for the most part, carrying us through these playoffs, and they're the reason we're in this spot right now. It doesn't matter what line it is.
"It takes everybody," McDavid added. "We know that, you know, everyone knows that. It takes everyone up and down the lineup and we're getting help all over."
In between the pipes, Calvin Pickard made a handful of vital saves in the second period to keep it 1-0 for the Golden Knights before Walman's point shot kickstarted Edmonton's push to take the lead through their depth scoring.
Pickard was steady when Vegas was pressing early in overtime, and the 33-year-old has now stopped 64 of 68 shots during the third period and overtime of these 2025 playoffs before he improved to 6-0-0 as the third goalie in Oilers history to win each of his first six starts of a postseason.
Over their six-game winning streak, the Oilers as a team have dominated the third period and overtime with a 15-3 goal advantage.