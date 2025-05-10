PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 3)

EDMONTON, AB – You’re going to need to steal a few victories if you want to lift the glorified silver chalice at the end of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Not too often after a game where a goalie lets in four goals are you raving about how well he played, and tonight, the amount of good quality chances that we gave up, Picks stole it for us," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said after Thursday's sudden-death triumph in Game 2.

"If you're going to have a long run in the playoffs, you need your goalie to play like that once in a while and steal one."

After the Edmonton Oilers did just that by holding off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime of Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena to take a 2-0 series lead back to Oil Country, the task turns now to making it count on home ice, because it’ll be all for nothing if you can’t capitalize on these opportunities when they arrive.

“Probably fortunate to find a way to win, but you’ve gotta win these ones too, because it's not going to be your best every single night, and we found a way to win on an off night,” Connor McDavid said following Thursday’s sudden-death triumph.

“But it means nothing if we're not ready to roll for Game 3,” he added.