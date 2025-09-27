PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (Preseason)

"When you got two young guys playing off each other, they're in a need a support role on that power play together, where if you have one young guy playing with four older veterans, maybe they don't feel as comfortable and they feel they have to defer, where those two young guys can kind of feed off each other and play," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And I liked what I saw from those two shooting the puck a lot, just feeling comfortable, so hopefully they can continue building on that."

Howard said it's been great having Savoie to share the experience with, forming a friendship that he already knows is going to be a fruitful one as they build chemistry and navigate Camp together in a bid to secure opening night roster spots on Oct. 8 against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place.

"Yeah, he's a great player, super fast, super skilled. It's been fun to get to know him now throughout training camp," Howard said. "He's a great guy. I can tell he's going to be a great buddy, so it's just been fun to get to know him as a person. Obviously, as a hockey player, he's super good."

Participating in his first Camp, Howard has grown in confidence with every appearance, but he's focused on keeping his head down while putting in the work necessary in order to soak in every lesson in his first full pro season.

"It's all great players," he said, describing the quality of players in attendance at Oilers Camp. "But even with that, there are challenges, and even if it looked good, like, we're still working through things and trying to build that chemistry and get better. Early on, there's going to be some plays that we want back and things like that, but it's just about gaining each other's trust and building chemistry from there."