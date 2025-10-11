PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – Strength in numbers.

Ahead of Saturday's visit from the Vancouver Canucks for a Hockey Night in Canada matchup at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers added to their already crowded lineup with a proven contributor in forward Jack Roslovic, who they hope can add some solid even-strength scoring to their squad this season.

Roslovic, who had 22 goals and 17 assists in 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, was signed by the Oilers to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million on Wednesday, just as the first period had ended on what wound up to be a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames in their Home Opener.

Oilers General Manager & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman said that Roslovic is precisely the type of player they were looking at during free agency, and that they would've been looking to add someone of his calibre at the trade deadline if they hadn't been able to strike a deal on Wednesday.

A lot worked in the Oilers' favour to sign an established 40-point scorer like Roslovic, who's sure to provide a lot of value on a one-year deal for their third straight attempt at getting back to the Stanley Cup Final, and Bowman feels fortunate that the 28-year-old native of Columbus, OH was open to signing.

Roslovic scored 21 of his 22 goals with Carolina last season at even strength while playing alongside the likes of Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, so there was plenty of interest from the Oilers in signing him for his five-on-five play after the opportunity arose when he couldn't secure a long-term contract.

"We actually talked about it a couple of weeks ago that he's the type of player that we would be wanting to look for around the trade deadline," Bowman said. "He's available now, and he's a free agent, and you can get him signed at a low amount. So instead of waiting to see what was available, we thought he could be a really nice piece to our group right now, and he's had good experience as far as even strength scoring last year. He might have led their team in even-strength points, so that's really important."

"That's the one thing we're trying to add to our group is even strength scoring, so I think that's something that Jack does really well. We also like his speed. He brings a lot of quickness to his game. He can make plays and play with good players. He's an offensive player and he plays at a high pace, so I think those qualities fit perfectly with our group here."