PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canadiens

Overall, Walman is just happy to be back on the ice contributing after needing to be patient in making his season debut, with the 29-year-old having just recently signed a seven-year contract extension with the Oilers earlier this month with an average annual value of $7 million.

"It's gonna be a little bit of an adjustment," he said. "It will probably take a few games to get my feet under me, but it's nice being back with the guys. Just practicing and watching sucks, so I'd rather be a part of it and I'm just happy to be back."

In forward Adam Henrique's 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday, rookie Isaac Howard also potted his first NHL goal, while Stuart Skinner made 18 saves to register his 100th career victory to become the third-fastest goalie in Oilers franchise history to reach the mark (178 games).

It was an impressive showing from Edmonton's rookies in Howard and Savoie, who were both heavily involved in the victory. Savoie is still searching for his first NHL goal after having two great opportunities to score in the third period, but the 21-year-old won the vital faceoff in overtime to help set up Walman's winner and is growing more comfortable at the NHL level with each performance.

"That's the mindset – just stick with it," Savoie said. "Keep chipping away and keep looking to get opportunities and hopefully, one will come soon here. It's nice getting lots of looks and opportunities each game, so I've got to keep doing the right things and get to the right spots to put one in.

"I'm trying to bring energy night in and night out. Just be a contributor and be good on the penalty kill, so I'm looking to put some more wins together here."