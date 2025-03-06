PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canadiens

EDMONTON, AB – Adversity breeds resilience.

After losing 6-2 to the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week, the Edmonton Oilers will be looking to respond on home ice with a visit from the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in the second game of their three-game homestand at Rogers Place.

The Oilers returned to Rogers Place this week from a challenging road trip with renewed confidence from a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday that put an end to their five-game losing streak.

After getting the opening goal through Leon Draisaitl's league-leading 45th goal of the season on Tuesday night, the Oilers were in a good position before falling behind 4-1 by the end of the first period. The Ducks scored six unanswered in an eventual 6-2 loss for the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each posted a goal and an assist, with McDavid snapping his seven-game goalless drought with one on the power play during the third period. Both of McDavid's points came on the power play, and he's gone a career high 11 straight games without an even-strength point.

Calvin Pickard stopped 35 of 36 shots for the Oilers in their 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Mar. 1, but after being awarded back-to-back starts for the first time this season, the netminder gave up four goals on 11 shots in the first period before being replaced by Stuart Skinner to begin the next frame.

“If there is any group that has faced adversity, it is this one,” Zach Hyman said after Wednesday's practice. “The way through that is work and keeping it simple and just going out there and understanding how good this team is.”