PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

EDMONTON, AB – You win as a team, you lose as a team.

And it's going to take everyone bringing more than they've given so far to get on track and respond to Saturday's defeat.

"We talk about it in here, but it's everybody trying to bring something," Connor McDavid said after Sunday's practice at Rogers Place. "Even if it's not your nature to be the loudest guy, you gotta try a little bit. If it's not your nature to play a physical game, you gotta try a little bit. We all gotta have a hand in bringing just a little bit more emotionally, physically and to our game overall as a whole.

"Everybody has a little bit more to give, and I'd expect everybody to have a good one tomorrow."

Following a humbling 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Edmonton Oilers are looking to raise the intensity and get more out of everyone to elevate their game to an acceptable standard when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit Rogers Place on Monday before embarking on a season-long seven-game road trip.

“I guess the reaction is just to learn from it and move on,” McDavid said. “You learn from it and it motivates you. It was a humbling night for everybody in this organization and for the players, so a great opportunity for us to dust ourselves off and get back at it.”