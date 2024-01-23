PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets 

The Oilers are 21-3-0 in their last 24 games dating back to Nov. 24, 2023, getting contributions from all areas to climb their back up the Pacific Division standings from a poor start to their season into third in the division with 53 points and a 21-15-1 record.

However, Edmonton’s recent form didn’t prevent Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland from adding a major piece to their forward depth to shore up their ranks for the playoff push and the Stanley Cup in the signing of veteran free-agent winger Corey Perry.

“We're adding a player that, in my opinion, plays playoff hockey – greasy, gritty, dirty and heavy on the puck down low," Holland said. "You need lots of depth. You don't know about injuries as you go into the playoffs, so you need lots of players. You need lots of depth up front. You need lots of depth on defence.

"What I like about Corey is that he can slide up and down the lineup. Early in his career, he was a front-line player. He and Getzlaf carried the Anaheim Ducks. As his career has gone on, he's got a little bit older. He slid down the roster. He can play on your power play.

"Certainly, we've got a good power play, but he kind of lived in that blue paint through the years, so he brings lots of different dimensions to our team.”

The right-winger signed a one-year deal with the Oilers worth an AAV of $775,000 plus bonus incentives on Monday and will bring his agitating style of play to Edmonton’s lineup while providing plenty of post-season experience in the locker room from 196 career playoff games, including 53 goals, 72 assists and a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

“I think we're very fortunate to get Corey here,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I know he had a lot of options, a lot of teams that he could choose, but he liked the way the team had been playing.

“I think he'll make our team better in the short term, but definitely in the long term. Hitting the playoffs, where it's so hard to score goals, he adds that element of scoring and also the element of just being hard to play against, giving our team a little more personality. I think that's good for our team also to have.”