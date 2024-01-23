PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets 

The Oilers aim for their 14th straight victory on Tuesday against the Blue Jackets at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers aim for their 14th straight victory on Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place

EDMONTON, AB – The debut of Corey Perry in Blue & Orange will be put on hold as this record-setting win streak for the Edmonton Oilers rages on.

The Oilers are set to host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Rogers Place in search of their 14th straight victory after setting the NHL record for the longest win streak for a Canadian team on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.

Edmonton received strong goaltending once again from Stuart Skinner, who made 26 saves in his team’s 13th win in a row that was put over the top by their depth scoring with goals from Ryan McLeod and Sam Gagner.

Zach Hyman added an empty-netter for his 28th goal of the season and leads all Oilers with 10 goals during their incredible win streak.

Skinner’s win was his 10th in a row for the Oilers, tying Grant Fuhr’s franchise record, and the netminder’s play over the run of results has been a major part of the team’s combined defence that’s now allowed two goals or fewer in 11 straight games – with most being tight, one-goal games where Edmonton’s needed contributions throughout their lineup to claim victory.

"It's kind of the same story I think just with the way we started," Skinner said post-game on Saturday. "We learned a lot of lessons, a lot of hard lessons I think, and I believe we're still learning them from time to time and it's just that continuous growth and growing our game.

"We were going to the third period and we felt pretty comfortable in the spot that we were in just because we've been playing so many games like that. So that's the kind of hockey we want to play, and those are normally the teams that do some good damage in playoffs too, so it's good."

Tony & Bob discuss the Oilers signing veteran forward Corey Perry

The Oilers are 21-3-0 in their last 24 games dating back to Nov. 24, 2023, getting contributions from all areas to climb their back up the Pacific Division standings from a poor start to their season into third in the division with 53 points and a 21-15-1 record.

However, Edmonton’s recent form didn’t prevent Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland from adding a major piece to their forward depth to shore up their ranks for the playoff push and the Stanley Cup in the signing of veteran free-agent winger Corey Perry.

“We're adding a player that, in my opinion, plays playoff hockey – greasy, gritty, dirty and heavy on the puck down low," Holland said. "You need lots of depth. You don't know about injuries as you go into the playoffs, so you need lots of players. You need lots of depth up front. You need lots of depth on defence.

"What I like about Corey is that he can slide up and down the lineup. Early in his career, he was a front-line player. He and Getzlaf carried the Anaheim Ducks. As his career has gone on, he's got a little bit older. He slid down the roster. He can play on your power play. 

"Certainly, we've got a good power play, but he kind of lived in that blue paint through the years, so he brings lots of different dimensions to our team.”

The right-winger signed a one-year deal with the Oilers worth an AAV of $775,000 plus bonus incentives on Monday and will bring his agitating style of play to Edmonton’s lineup while providing plenty of post-season experience in the locker room from 196 career playoff games, including 53 goals, 72 assists and a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

“I think we're very fortunate to get Corey here,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I know he had a lot of options, a lot of teams that he could choose, but he liked the way the team had been playing.

“I think he'll make our team better in the short term, but definitely in the long term. Hitting the playoffs, where it's so hard to score goals, he adds that element of scoring and also the element of just being hard to play against, giving our team a little more personality. I think that's good for our team also to have.”

Kris talks to the media about Corey Perry & more on Monday

Perry recorded four goals and five assists in 15 games this season before his contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks, having last played on Nov. 19.

The right-winger will continue practicing this week to get acclimated in Edmonton and up to speed with his new Oilers teammates before potentially making his debut on Saturday afternoon against the Predators.

"Corey and I talked to Kris today," Holland said. "We're kind of shooting for Saturday; have a good week of practice because then, we go into that nine-day break and then don't come out until I think the following Tuesday in Vegas.

"I think it's important that he practices with us for a while," Knoblauch said. "And the timeline is not definite, but I think the best is probably practicing for a week and possibly playing that Saturday game."

Perry's First Practice & Press Conference (Jan. 22)

View the photos from Corey Perry's first practice and his introductory press conference with Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland after signing a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

