PREVIEW: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies

Forward Connor Clattenburg, drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) by the Oilers in 2024, enters his second Rookie Camp and wants to be a tone-setter for the rest of the group by showcasing his physical edge that can help set him apart and make the proper impression on the team's coaches and management.

"I always want to do it for the teammates. If something bad happens, I'll step in there just to get the team going," he said. "But it's all mental. Toughness is all in the head, so I think anyone can really do it. You just gotta be mentally tough."

"If you can really add that to your game, it's definitely an advantage for sure. Every team needs a guy like that, just playing hard and the right way. It definitely takes you to the next level for some guys."

Clattenburg served as captain of the OHL's Flint Firebirds last season, recording 35 points (16 goals) with 108 penalty minutes in 45 games, while getting his first chance to play in the playoffs and getting his feet wet at the professional level in one game with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 20-year-old is one to watch tonight & this weekend against the Flames as he looks to impress entering his first full professional season.

"It was a long, long year. I went into the playoffs for the first time, so it was exciting," he said. "It's just that energy from the playoffs, I never got to feel that, so that really adds to my experience, I guess. Going out to Bakersfield and playing that game was another great experience. Just keep using that to my advantage."

As per Friday's morning skate, first-round picks Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard, who were both acquired in offseason trades in 2024 and 2025, will join experienced rookie Josh Samanski on the top line. The 23-year-old Samanski played three seasons with the Staubing Tigers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), Germany's top division, and signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Oilers in April.