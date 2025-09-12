PREVIEW: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies

Oilers_2526_RookieGameCampaign_2568x1444 5no url
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers prospects will get their first taste of action at 2025 Rookie Camp on Friday night in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place when they host the Calgary Flames Rookies at 7:00 PM MT.

General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets, while the game will be streamed live on Oilers+.

Fans can use promo code PRESEASON25 to access all pre-season and rookie games plus a full year of premium access for only $17.99. Click here to start your subscription.

The two rivals will face off again at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 PM MT.

EDMONTON, AB – These Oilers prospects are brimming with confidence.

It's time for some game action.

The up-and-coming prospects for the Blue & Orange will look to leave their mark on Friday night against the Flames Rookies at 7:00 PM MT at Rogers Place in the first game of a home-and-away set with their provincial rivals as part of Oilers Rookie Camp.

A total of 25 Oilers prospects (14 forwards, seven defencemen and four goaltenders) reported to Rogers Place on Wednesday for medicals & fitness testing before the first on-ice sessions on Thursday, setting the stage for Friday night's first exhibition matchup of Rookie Camp on home ice against the Flames.

The Oilers & Flames will wrap things up at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday at 4:00pm MT before taking part in their final practice of Rookie Camp on Monday ahead of next week's Main Camp, when a handful of the prospects will compete over preseason for a place on Edmonton's opening night roster.

Goaltender Samuel Jonsson will be the first goalie to take to the crease on Friday when he gets the start for the Oilers, and the Swedish netminder is excited for his first taste of action on North American ice after being limited to Development Camp since he was drafted in the fifth round (158th overall) in 2022.

"It's going to be special," he said. "It's my first game over here and also on the small ice, so there's going to be a lot of new things. But I'm super excited. Just go out there, have fun, play with the boys and hopefully get a win."

The 21-year-old Swedish goalie was terrific during his first full professional season with BIK Karlskoga over 24 games in HockeyAllsvenskan – Sweden's second tier of professional hockey – by posting a 17-6-0 record, a .922 save percentage and 1.88 goals against average.

"I want to give the boys a chance to win for sure. That's all that matters, so that's my job today," he added.

Samuel speaks before starting Friday vs. the Flames Rookies

Forward Connor Clattenburg, drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) by the Oilers in 2024, enters his second Rookie Camp and wants to be a tone-setter for the rest of the group by showcasing his physical edge that can help set him apart and make the proper impression on the team's coaches and management.

"I always want to do it for the teammates. If something bad happens, I'll step in there just to get the team going," he said. "But it's all mental. Toughness is all in the head, so I think anyone can really do it. You just gotta be mentally tough."

"If you can really add that to your game, it's definitely an advantage for sure. Every team needs a guy like that, just playing hard and the right way. It definitely takes you to the next level for some guys."

Clattenburg served as captain of the OHL's Flint Firebirds last season, recording 35 points (16 goals) with 108 penalty minutes in 45 games, while getting his first chance to play in the playoffs and getting his feet wet at the professional level in one game with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 20-year-old is one to watch tonight & this weekend against the Flames as he looks to impress entering his first full professional season.

"It was a long, long year. I went into the playoffs for the first time, so it was exciting," he said. "It's just that energy from the playoffs, I never got to feel that, so that really adds to my experience, I guess. Going out to Bakersfield and playing that game was another great experience. Just keep using that to my advantage."

As per Friday's morning skate, first-round picks Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard, who were both acquired in offseason trades in 2024 and 2025, will join experienced rookie Josh Samanski on the top line. The 23-year-old Samanski played three seasons with the Staubing Tigers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), Germany's top division, and signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Oilers in April.

Connor addresses the media pre-game on Friday before facing Calgary

View the Oilers Rookies Projected Lineup vs. the Flames Rookies below:

Forwards

Howard - Samanski - Savoie
Pitlick - Marjala - Hutson
Clattenburg - Copponi - Lafrenière
Stonehouse - Lewandowski - Stefan
O’Neill

Defence

Carfagna - Akey
Krebs - Von Richter
Woodall - Adam
Davidson

Goalies

Jonsson
Day
Banini

